Occupants of car reportedly pointing guns at passing vehicles Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

LEXINGTON — A set of unusual circumstances and a phone call to police resulted in a search warrant of a vehicle, but no charges are pending at present.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 27 about 6 p.m., dispatch received a call from a driver on I-85 northbound who said he was behind a white Altima with tinted windows whose occupants appeared to be pointing guns at passing cars.

The caller said they were able to see the actions because their headlights were shining into the vehicle in front of them.

At the time, the driver was in Rowan County, so N.C. State Highway Patrol asked RCSO to respond as well. State police and deputies stopped the vehicle in Lexington in a parking lot on Cotton Grove Road just off the highway.

Deputies from Rowan County towed the vehicle in order to execute a search warrant after state police located two rifles in the vehicle.

To date, no one has called law enforcement to report they were the victim of having a gun pointed at them on I-85, according to RCSO. Deputies said because the suspect vehicle has tinted windows, no passing car occupants may have seen the guns being pointed.

At this time there is nothing further pending the outcome of the search warrant and checking the weapons that were located in the Altima.

