My Turn, Evelyn Uddin-khan: America — leader of the free world Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

By Evelyn Uddin-khan

The United States of America, because of its strong democratic values, emphasis on freedom, (and mighty military) has been the “leader” of the “free” world for over a century.

By “leader” I mean all the countries around the world that share our democratic values — liberty, justice, freedom — and look to us as the guide of the political right and / or wrong.

By “free” I mean those countries that subscribe to democratic values for all, and free, fair and uncensored elections. Free countries versus regimes controlled by dictators.

Our mid-term elections this November is going to be a historic turning point for democracy in this country. It will point us one way or the other. This election will be a test of the strength of Democracy in America. And a bigger test for what we believe in. Can we survive it?

The test our democracy faces is the challenge to our voting system. After almost 250 years of democratic policies, (1776 – 2020) and hundreds of free and fair elections, suddenly our voting system is no longer acceptable to politicians who admire a one-party state.

The people in this country can take this election seriously and vote for democracy or stay home and allow demagogues to take control of our future and our land of the free, and home of the brave.

The fact is, there is nothing wrong with our election system. The fact is, there are people in this country at this moment who want single party rule which means an end to a free America. The fact is, that hundreds of people in Congress turned their backs on the January 6th DC riots in order to overturn a fair and free election so they can maintain their grip on power.

Let’s look at some other facts.

Let’s look at Viktor Orban, prime minister of Hungary — a good friend of president No. 45, who lavishly entertained Viktor and some other presidential and far right senate hopefuls.

Why would our Republican leaders admire and want to be at the same dining table with No. 45 and the likes of Viktor Orban?

In Hungary, Viktor Orban “curtailed press freedom”, “…erosion of judicial independence”, ended “multi-party democracy”, believes in “right-wing national populism”, and calls his policies “illiberal democracy”. (Information taken from Orban’s biography)

President No. 45 also likes/admires China, Russia, North Korea, Saudi Arabia among the despots of the world. Is this a good dose of dictators sitting on our doorsteps?

Why are our people in Congress, including our very own Ted Budd, senate hopeful, not speaking out against tyranny?

For over 100 years we — America — have maintained a position of power, leadership, and democratic values in the free and not so free world. We have shown the ordinary people in China, Russia, North Korea, the Middle East, parts of Africa, what freedom means to us.

Now suddenly, for the last few years our two-party system is being challenged, our voting system is under assault, and some of our people in Congress are afraid to stand up and defend the Constitution, The Bill of Rights, and all the Amendments — that spell democracy.

And our Supreme Court has become an arm of political injustice, as Viktor did in Hungary.

This election is not about party politics. It’s an election that gives us back our free democratic America where our election system shows the world that it is free and fair.

This election shows an America where freedom of choice is the norm, and justice is for all.

This election is not only about what happens on American soil. Our credibility abroad is at stake. It impacts the world beyond our borders. Think Venezuela right in our back yard.

Well people, let’s be careful what we wish for, we just might get it! Vote for what you believe in — democracy.

Evelyn Uddin-khan moved to Salisbury in 2018 after living in the New York City area for most of her life. She taught in public schools and for a community college in the New York City area.

