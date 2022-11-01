Man arrested for breaking into honor box at produce stand Published 12:01 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

SALISBURY — An honor box at a roadside produce stand on Oddie Road was broken into on Oct. 27, and Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies subsequently made an arrest.

Jason Lee Church, 39, of Gold Hill was arrested and charged with safecracking and felony larceny and given a $5,000 bond.

According to deputies’ reports, there was a deer camera set up to record those coming and going at the stand, and a suspect was identified. After questioning, Church was arrested by RCSO detectives.

Comments