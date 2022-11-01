Blotter Nov. 1 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

In Salisbury Police reports

• A larceny reportedly occurred between 5:30 and 7 p.m. Oct. 27 on Klumac Road. Total estimated loss was $800.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on West Thomas Street reportedly occurred between 12:50 and 1:35 a.m. Oct. 29. Total estimated loss was $165.

• Vandalism was reported at First United Methodist on South Church Street sometime around 4 a.m. Oct. 29.

• Larceny from a motor vehicle on South Main Street reportedly occurred between 8 and 9:30 a.m. Oct. 29. Total estimated loss was $162.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Faith Road reportedly occurred between midnight Oct. 19 and 5:58 p.m. Oct. 29. Total estimated loss was $20.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on South Main Street was reported to have occurred between 7 p.m. Oct. 27 and 3 p.m. Oct. 30. Total estimated loss was $770.

• Christopher May Riddle, 44, was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with simple assault and misdemeanor larceny.

• Joseph Paul Howell, 18, was arrested Oct. 30 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A burglary of a property on Michelle Drive, Kannapolis reportedly occurred on Oct. 27 at 9:48 p.m. Deputies subsequently arrested Richard Delano Kaylor, 43, and charged him with misdemeanor breaking and entering,

• Vandalism was reported at a property on Old U.S. Hwy. 80 in Gold Hill between noon Oct. 23 and 3 p.m. Oct. 27.

• Angel Tracy Sides, 44, was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with disorderly conduct.

• Tracy Lea Angel, 44, was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with disorderly conduct.

• Shaun William Raymer, 40, was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with possession of weapons by a felon.

• Sarai Almanzar Gomez, 25, was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with simple assault.

