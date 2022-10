Armed robbery reported at convenience store over weekend Published 9:40 am Monday, October 31, 2022

SALISBURY — Just before 10 p.m. Friday night police say a lone gunman robbed the Valero gas station on South Main Street.

The man displayed a handgun and police say he escaped with an unknown amount of cash.

No one was injured in the incident. Police were able to get a screenshot of the suspect from security footage. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lt. Justin Crews at 704-638-5333.

