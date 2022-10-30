Three displaced in East Spencer fire

EAST SPENCER — A kitchen fire has severely damaged a home in the 100 block of West Spencer Street, according to officials.

Two of the home’s three residents were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation in the fire which has been deemed accidental. Fire officials said the fire, which started on the stove as a cooking fire, extended into two additional rooms of the single story house. The Red Cross has stepped in to provide assistance.

Officials said a 16-year-old in the home ran to the nearby East Spencer fire department for help.

Three dogs did not survive the fire.