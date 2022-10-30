My Turn, Steve Stroud: Faith a shining example for Southern towns

T

hank you for publishing the letter from Jennifer Burroff-Smith (Oct. 13) about her recent attendance at the town hall meeting in Faith. Jennifer’s opinion of the participation of the Sons of Confederate Veterans in the Faith parade is noted.

I take issue with the letter she wrote. First, the Confederate veterans groups have participated in the Faith parade for many years without a single problem. No one has been hurt, threatened, traumatized, or oppressed. Each year, the Confederate veterans groups have been most positively received and appreciated by the overwhelming response.

Founded in 1896, the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) is one or possibly the oldest surviving veteran organization in the country. The United Confederate Veterans created the SCV to keep the truth alive about the War Between the States and why the Southerners fought. This charitable organization is open to all male descendants of men who served their country honorably during the war, including Confederates of color and descendants of color.

Over the years, opportunists propagated lies to change the truth about that awful period of our history. Mainly statements such as “the South fought to preserve the institution of slavery,” “they fought to overthrow the United States,” and “they committed treason” continue to spread. Even though schools have taught these lies for generations, the South has volumes of proof that slavery, treason and the overthrow of the U.S. were not the motives of most Southern soldiers. The people who claim otherwise have no actual evidence to prove their points. They say these were the motives and we are supposed to, without question, believe them.

Southern soldiers fought for their country and the prevention of its destruction. Whether you view secession in modern terms as treason or falsely believe the South tried to overthrow the government is irrelevant. What could the Southern people do when the Union army invaded the states in the South?

Were they to say, “Please, Mr. Northern Soldier, come and kill me, rape my wife, burn my home and crops?” They did what any average human would do; they fought the invader!

Southern people know who their ancestors are, and they know the truth about them. And they know there was no war to perpetuate slavery when only 4-5 % of anyone in the South owned any enslaved people.

If any children have been terrified or traumatized during the Faith 4th parade, it was because an ignorant person told them to be. Not by the veterans’ groups being in the parade. So, if Jennifer, her husband, or anyone feels threatened by people that mean them no harm, they need to re-evaluate their feelings or perhaps their goals in life. Those screaming the loudest for diversity, inclusion and tolerance want to ban anyone and everything they don’t like or understand. But as the ethnic cleansing of all Southern history (and now all of U.S. history) is in full swing, people have outright had enough of this “woke” nonsense.

People sometimes wrongfully fear people they do not know or something unfamiliar. That fear can be based on past experiences and is the very definition of prejudice. Perhaps if the Burroff-Smith family had stayed to enjoy the motorcycle clubs or the Confederate veterans’ display, they could have left with a newfound respect for their neighbors, the traditions of Faith and, indeed, the rest of the South.

I thank the Faith 4th committee for honestly keeping the parade open and inclusive of all upstanding citizens and groups who wish to participate legally in the Faith 4th events.

Thanks also go to the town of Faith, the people who attend the parade, and everyone who understands that you cannot erase or cancel history to console the intolerant or those ignorant of Southern history. Southerners have a history and culture that is unique. We remember it, with all its faults and successes. It should be taught and appreciated.

May the example set in Faith be a shining example for other Southern community events that society can only achieve actual diversity, inclusion and tolerance by continuing to allow the entire community to participate regardless of one’s differences in culture and opinions.

Steve Poteat lives in Salisbury.