My Turn, Richard Creel: Why are gifts to employees forbidden?

On Wednesday, I offered Emily, an evening part-time worker who teaches at Hurley School, a package of Korean snack food.

I was aware that she had lived in South Korea, and we have discussed Korea on several occasions. She is not the only employee to whom I have offered such small and inconsequential tokens of friendship with no expectations of anything in return other than a thank-you. On this occasion, I was approached by Abby of staff and informed of a new edict concerning presents to employees, regardless of qualitative or quantitative variation. All offerings, thus, are from now on, strictly forbidden.

My initial reaction was one of surprise, but, later on, it became one of shock and even disgust. There are gifts and gifts, as well as the intentions that accompany them. Forbidding them outright, likewise, can relate to different considerations, and my reaction was to perceive in the new standard, jealousy and resentment. It is not clear to me whether this had its origin in the library or the city/county bureaucracy nor what were the motivating factors for such.

I see in current American values and standards much that is objectionable, particularly in view of underlying assumptions, and this is no exception.A small offering given in the spirit of friendship or simply cordiality should not be treated as irregular nor representative of possible corruption. Such a prohibition cannot fail to create suspicion and resentment of those whose instincts would lead them to go beyond, at times, the expression of appreciation with items such as books and snacks. Noting that such instincts are treated as negative (an unavoidable conclusion/reaction) will only make for a spread of negativity and poison relations, despite whatever excuses (convoluted or jesuitical) are presented as justificatory.

I assumed initially that this new rule originated in the library. Then I was told that it had come from the city/county. The source is of little concern as opposed to the standard per se. This should never have been established and things best left alone. I hope you can do something to remedy this deplorable matter in order to undo whatever harm has, in fact, already been done.

Richard Nash Creel lives in Salisbury.