My Turn, Alan Menius: Vote to protect our fundamental rights

By Alan Menius

Coming up on Nov. 8, Democrats are focusing on the threat to personal freedom and democracy; Republicans, on economic and crime issues. Exaggeration, distortion and outright untruths are intended to distract from the fundamental differences of the two parties; which differences put more at stake than in any recent election.

Inflation this time is a global event is caused by unprecedented global economic conditions. COVID created worldwide supply chain interruptions felt hardest in food and fuel. Compounding the effect has been juiced up demand from government spending programs necessary to alleviate pandemic hardship and avoid recession, or worse. They worked well, saving families in real time and allowing an uptick in family financial reserves.

Post lockdown, that money began to flow and pushed up prices more. Globalization and corporate consolidation have worked to the detriment of consumers and smaller businesses. Lessened competition has reduced classic economic market incentives to increase supply to meet demand. Instead, this time around, margins grow, corporate profits increase to record levels, and those living in the “main street economy” get clobbered. Said another way, the capitalistic system is working as designed and nurtured.

Inflation comes and goes with the economic cycle and crime rates fluctuate. Crime has myriad underlying causes, of which, 350 million guns is only one of them. Immigration is a fundamental problem because neither party has the political will to put forward a comprehensive plan for a lasting solution.

The national GOP’s concern over these things goes only as far as campaign themes go. It is a party with no policy ideas about how to address any of these problems; as seen in years when they were in control. They also have neither the will nor capability to respond to existential problems of climate change, geopolitical challenges, and inequality that threatens society. The sole goal is to frighten you into voting for them; their purpose is to garner power and wealth at the expense of those to whom they are responsible. As serious as their current campaign talking points might be, they will eventually ease, as such things do, and they know it. For GOP candidates, their concerns will fade on November 9. If successful, they will get back to more tax cuts and forty more votes to repeal the ACA. Good government can fix problems through wise policy decisions and by being a catalyst for others to act, but for it to work, we need strong opposing parties for a healthy debate of the best solutions for our diverse needs.

GOP candidates largely support the false theory that the 2020 election was not legitimate. Many deny that the attempted coup on J6 was in fact an attempt to overturn the election and bring down the elected government. They leave no doubt about their vision of our government as authoritarian and are working to make that happen through whatever means necessary. If we allow it, the extreme wing of the GOP will prevail. Too many good conservatives are being coaxed into short-sighted complacency by the alarmist tactics of the minority.

This year we must step up to protect our fundamental rights, specifically, our constitutional right to vote. The GOP is systematically undermining voting rights and trust in our institutions, actions which are the textbook steps in the descent into authoritarianism.