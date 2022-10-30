Cooper Road closing for storm drain culvert repair

SALISBURY — The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Rowan Maintenance Department will close Cooper Road for the replacement of a storm drain culvert that crosses under the roadway. The structure has failed and storm runoff water is not passing under the roadway correctly.

NCDOT will close Cooper Road (SR-1646) in the unpaved portion until all work is completed, an estimated three working days starting Monday.

The detour route will be Cooper Road to Weaver Road to Patterson Road and back to Cooper Road. Alternate dates for the job are Nov. 14-16.

A map of the area affected can be found at the following link: Cooper Rd Closure

https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/edit?mid=1mnmBxCV5UhrUHjxSXvDhTgvw1l1fGds&usp=sharing

https://drivenc.gov/?type=incident&id=645234