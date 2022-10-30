Business roundup: Custom knife makers holding event Nov. 5

SALISBURY — USA Made Blade will hold an open house at BackCountry and Beyond on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 322 South Main St. from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Custom knife makers will include Rick Hinderer from Hinderer Knives in Ohio and Todd Hunt from T.M. Hunt Custom Knives in Indiana. North Carolina will be represented as well by Nicholas Nichols Knives.

“We take pride in knowing that the knives we sell are made in the USA. This will be our first open house since 2019 due to COVID,” according to a release from USA Made Blade.

For more information, contact Scott Whittington at scott@usamadeblade.com or at 704-798-6478.

QuikTrip’s Halloween freebie: ice cream cone for youngsters

QuikTrip is returning its Halloween freebie, giving away a free vanilla cone to trick-or-treaters ages 12 and under, on Halloween night.

Children must be dressed in costume and trick-or-treat inside any QT between 4-10 p.m. Monday to receive the free snack.

Event to raise money for ‘Wreaths for Veterans’

SALISBURY — Texas Roadhouse is asking Jeep owners to help in an effort to raise money for “Wreaths for Veterans,” an organization that seeks to place a wreath on the headstone of veterans in local cemeteries.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, the steakhouse is asking Jeep owners to bring a bucket and place it on their hood. The one that raises the most money will be the winner of a $30 dinner for two from Texas Roadhouse and a trophy. Each participant will get a Texas Roadhouse Duck. For more details, contact Allison Tuck at 740marketing@texasroadhouse.com