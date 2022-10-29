College football roundup: Reynolds throws for 5 TDs as Charlotte wins under new coach

Associated Press

HOUSTON — Chris Reynolds matched a career best with five touchdown passes and Charlotte, after firing its head coach six days ago, cruised to a 56-23 victory over Rice on Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Will Healy, who led Charlotte to its first bowl game in his first season as the 49ers head coach in 2019, was let go on Sunday. He had a 15-24 record overall. Offensive line coach Pete Rossomando was named interim head coach.

Charlotte (2-7, 1-4) finished with 514 yards of offense, scored touchdowns on seven consecutive drives and finished with its most points scored in a Conference USA game.

Reynolds completed 16 of 19 passes for 254 yards and connected with Elijah Spencer for three scores. Shadrick Byrd and Calvin Camp combined for 163 yards rushing on 21 carries and two touchdowns for the 49ers.

TJ McMahon was 18-of-33 passing for 218 yards, threw three touchdown passes and added 45 yards on the ground for Rice (4-3, 2-2). Bradley Rozner had five receptions for 105 yards receiving and a pair of TD catches.

Appalachian State rips Robert Morris 42-3

BOONE — Chase Brice went 17-for-23 passing for 185 yards and four touchdowns and FBS-member Appalachian State handled FCS-level Robert Morris 42-3 on Saturday.

Brice threw touchdowns of 31, 12, 19 and 9 yards to Dashaun Davis, Tyler Page, Dalton Stroman and Miller Gibbs respectively. Brice and backup quarterback Ryan Burger combined to completed passes to 12-different targets.

The Mountaineers (5-3) have won three of their last four.

The Colonials (0-8) haven’t won since Nov. 20, 2021 when they beat Campbell 20-17 in overtime at home. It’s the first time they’ve dropped eight straight since ending the 2017 season at 2-9.

McKay’s 3 TDs lead Elon past Delaware

ELON — Matthew McKay threw three touchdown passes, kicker Skyler Davis set a pair of school records, and Elon defeated Delaware 27-7 on Saturday.

McKay’s touchdown passes of 19 yards to Chandler Brayboy, 11 yards to Bryson Daughtry and six yards to Malik Griffin all capped long scoring drives for the Phoenix. McKay completed 14 of 21 passes for 142 yards.

Davis kicked a school-record 53-yard field goal and became Elon’s all-time scoring leader with 285 points. Jalen Hampton had 136 yards rushing for the Phoenix.

No. 11 FCS Delaware scored on the first possession of the game but the Blue Hens (6-2, 3-2 Colonial) did not score again.

The Phoenix (6-3, 4-2) had 321 yards of offense and got a boost from three takeaways without a turnover of their own.

Fisher’s 6 TDs power Gardner-Webb

BOILING SPRINGS — Bailey Fisher threw for a season-high five touchdowns and ran for a sixth and Gardner-Webb held off Bryant 48-40 in a Big South thriller on Saturday.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 3-0 in the Big South for the first time since 2003. Gardner-Webb is tied with North Carolina A&T atop the conference with Campbell one game back. The Bulldogs face the Camels next week and play the Aggies in the regular season finale.

Bryant took a 14-7 lead with 11 seconds left in the first quarter, but Bailey answered with his second touchdown pass of the game as time expired in the quarter, connecting with Jonathan Burns on a 71-yard bomb. Bailey’s second touchdown to Burns staked Gardner-Webb to a 48-29 lead with 11:00 left in the game.

T.J. Luther caught eight passes for 124 yards and a touchdown for Gardner-Webb (4-5, 3-0). Burns and Cutrell Haywood combined for 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns apiece.

NC A&T 45, Campbell 38

GREENSBORO — Bhayshul Tuten ran for a career-high 258 yards and two touchdowns and Wesley Graves scored on a 6-yard run in the middle of the fourth quarter as North Carolina A&T rallied to defeat Campbell 45-38.

The Aggies (5-3, 3-0 Big South Conference) trailed 28-10 after a wild first quarter but scored on three big plays early in the third quarter.

Hajj-Malik Williams threw for 426 yards for the Camels (4-4, 2-1).

Conrad’s line-drive FG as time expires wins it for ECU

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Andrew Conrad kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, Keaton Mitchell ran for 176 yards and East Carolina beat BYU 27-24 on Friday night.

Conrad, a freshmen, made the game-winning kick with a line-drive wobbler that just cleared the crossbar following two timeouts from BYU.

It was the fourth consecutive win for East Carolina (6-3) while BYU (4-5) has lost four straight.

The Pirates were aided on their final drive with a 15-yard pass interference penalty on fourth-and-8 to get to the BYU 22 with 40 seconds left.

Mitchell carried 21 times, including a 31-yard TD run in the first quarter.

