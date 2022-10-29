Arbor Church barbecue set for Nov. 5

WOODLEAF — The Arbor Church, at 5545 Woodleaf Road in Salisbury, is having a semi-annual Bible Fair and chicken and pork barbecue on Saturday, Nov. 5,  from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until sold out. Plates include meat, homemade slaw, bread, chips and homemade desserts. Free Bibles will also be available. Eat in or take out. BBQ is also sold by the pound and half chickens are available also. Meat is pit cooked on the premises.

