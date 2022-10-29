Ann Farabee: The divine agent

By Ann Farabee

The people of Cana of Galilee may not have realized that a divine agent and his mother were in attendance at the wedding. His mom told the servants at the wedding to do what her son told them to do. Apparently she, the mother of Jesus, already knew he was the divine agent from God — and would become known as not only the Savior of the world, but also as the miracle worker.

Did the servants take heed? Yes, they did exactly what Jesus told them to do, which was to fill six pots with water.

They probably did not understand the purpose, but they filled those pots to the brim. That simple act of obedience led to a miracle, because when they drew water from the pots — that water had turned into wine.

Jesus was the miracle worker:

• Fed 5,000 people with 5 loaves and 2 fish.

• Healed a diseased woman when she touched the hem of his garment.

• Sent a demon out of a man who had an unclean spirit.

• Walked on the water on the Sea of Galilee.

• Restored the sight of two blind men.

• Healed 10 lepers.

• Restored a man’s ear.

• Raised Lazarus from the dead.

Do you believe Jesus performed those miracles? I do, too.

Do you believe Jesus performs miracles in 2022? I do, too.

The same Jesus I learned about as a child, through Sunday school quarterlies and flannel board pictures, is the same Jesus that now lives in my heart. If we can trust Jesus for our salvation, we can also trust Jesus for our miracles!

When we need a miracle, we do not see Jesus standing physically by our side, delivering that miracle like He did for those in the Bible.

What we see is even more amazing — Jesus lives in our hearts — which is even closer than face to face. Since Jesus is in our hearts, our miracles are there, as well.

Why do we sometimes not receive our miracle? Is it because we do not do what Jesus tells us to do? Is it because our faith is weak? Is it because we are not expecting a miracle?

“Why can’t I have my miracle, Lord?” I prayed. I sat. I waited. I listened.

“You do,” the Holy Spirit spoke tenderly to my heart, “You do have your miracle.” Immediately, understanding came. Even if I do not see my miracle, it is on its way and it is from God.

A miracle can be defined as an extraordinary manifesting divine intervention in human affairs that cannot be explained by natural or scientific laws and therefore is considered to be the work of a divine agent.

For me — my divine agent is God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit.

Amazingly, He lives in my heart and can live in your heart at the same time. Now, that is a miracle!

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.