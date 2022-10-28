High school JV football: Salisbury, West wrap up strong seasons; Carson puts up 60
Published 12:22 am Friday, October 28, 2022
Staff report
Jayvee football …
SALISBURY — Salisbury finished an undefeated season with a 38-0 win over North Rowan on Thursday.
Jaylin Johnson scored three rushing touchdowns for the Hornets (9-0).
Hez Krider scored two rushing touchdowns and had a pair of 2-point conversions.
Jackson Sparger passes for a 2-point conversion to Zahir Brown and ran for a 2-point conversion.
Bennie Howard made 10 tackles.
Ny’Gel Elliot had two fumble recoveries and two sacks.
Bo Brincefield had a sack and a TFL.
Brooklyn Casey-Jones intercepted a pass.
Christian Rosado recovered a fumble.
North had a 3-4 record.
•••
GRANITE QUARRY — West Rowan romped 56-0 at East Rowan in jayvee football on Thursday.
The Falcons opened the season with three losses, but won their last seven outings. They went 6-0 in the South Piedmont Conference.
East Rowan went 0-9.
Brant Graham threw four touchdown passes, hitting Kaden Feaster, Brennon Stevenson, Hunter Ingram and Levi Graham for scores.
Jaylen Neely, Feaster and Cooper Martin had rushing TDs.
Jacob Thurston had a pick-six.
Carter Durant was 8-for-8 on PATs.
•••
LANDIS — Carson rolled 60-22 against South Rowan on Thursday.
Carson finished 5-5. South went 1-8.
Tripp Marcum scored two TDs for the Cougars.
Griffin Barber had a great night at quarterback and ran for a touchdown.
Tanner Simpson threw a touchdown pass.
Ethan Webb scored two 2-point conversions, Christian Clowney had one, and Will Welch and Cari Beal had catches for 2 points.
Cruise Monteith intercepted a pass. Garrett Gregg recovered a fumble.
For the Raiders, Landon Deal threw three touchdown passes.
Two went to Cayden Wood and Zach Barham caught one.
Deal threw 2-point conversion passes to Wood and Barham.
James Ritchie led South in tackles.
•••
Davie thumped Glenn 35-14 to finish 6-3.
A.L. Brown romped at Concord 44-14. Both teams finished 2-8.