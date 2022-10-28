High school football: Scores
Published 11:43 pm Friday, October 28, 2022
Thursday
Chocowinity Southside 47, Jones County 6
Elizabeth City Northeastern 64, Pasquotank County 40
North Edgecombe 54, Gaston KIPP Pride 14
South Meck 28, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 14
Walkertown 42, High Point Andrews 20
Wilson Beddingfield 55, Spring Creek 6
Wilson Prep 36, Southeast Halifax 22
Winston-Salem Carver 36, W-S Prep 28
Friday
Andrews 42, Murphy 12
Apex 59, Morrisville Green Hope 30
Asheville 34, Enka 0
Asheville Reynolds 42, McDowell County 7
Belmont South Point 55, North Gaston 0
Boonville Starmount 34, East Wilkes 21
Brevard 31, Polk County 27
Burlington Williams 54, Person 32
Camden County 41, Manteo 14
Canton Pisgah 30, North Henderson 3
Cary Panther Creek 28, Holly Springs 7
Chambers 27, Charlotte Mallard Creek 13
Charlotte Catholic 46, Palisades 0
Charlotte Independence 27, Butler 21
Charlotte Olympic 28, Myers Park 17
China Grove Carson 35, South Rowan 21
Claremont Bunker Hill 37, Bandys 14
Concord Robinson 21, Mount Pleasant 14
Cornelius Hough 43, Hopewell 0
Corvian 7, Mooresboro Jefferson 0
Davie County 36, Robert B. Glenn 22
Durham Hillside 44, Southern Alamance 22
East Burke 42, West Caldwell 27
East Carteret 51, Lejeune 6
East Duplin 42, Southwest Onslow 10
East Forsyth 53, West Forsyth 7
East Gaston 58, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
East Lincoln 28, North Lincoln 7
East Surry 55, Surry Central 0
Eastern Alamance 49, Orange 27
Eastern Wayne 24, Goldsboro 6
Erwin Triton 48, Harnett Central 0
Farmville Central 34, North Pitt 6
Fayetteville Britt 28, South View 26
Fayetteville Pine Forest 21, Overhills 0
Fayetteville Sanford 56, Western Harnett 0
Fayetteville Seventy-First 54, Byrd 0
Forest City Chase 49, R-S Central 8
Franklin 28, Asheville Roberson 7
Galax, Va. 35, West Stokes 7
Goldsboro Rosewood 38, Lakewood 7
Greensboro Dudley 51, Eastern Guilford 13
Greensboro Grimsley 56, N. Guilford 14
Havelock 35, Greenville Rose 28
Hickory Ridge 47, West Cabarrus 0
Hickory St. Stephens 50, Newton Foard 21
Jacksonville White Oak 14, Swansboro 6
Kinston 26, North Lenoir 6
Lawndale Burns 27, Shelby 14
Lenoir Hibriten 49, South Caldwell 35
Louisburg 13, Bunn 6
Madison County 35, Swannanoa Owen 33
Maiden 47, Newton-Conover 13
Matthews Weddington 24, Marvin Ridge 21
Mayodan McMichael 35, North Forsyth 33
Mitchell County 49, Avery County 11
Monroe 21, Marshville Forest Hills 19
Morganton Freedom 26, Alex. Central 14
Mount Airy 55, Alleghany County 0
New Hanover County 10, Hoggard 7
Newton Grove Midway 7, West Bladen 0
North Iredell 34, West Iredell 19
North Moore 49, Chatham Central 6
North Stanly 44, Albemarle 27
North Wilkes 49, North Surry 42
Northwest Cabarrus 42, Central Cabarrus 0
Northwest Guilford 49, SW Guilford 15
Oak Grove 16, Central Davidson 14
Pembroke Swett 15, Lumberton 9
Pfafftown Reagan 31, RJ Reynolds 14
Pinetown Northside 54, Pamlico County 8
Princeton 48, North Johnston 6
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 62, High Point Christian Academy 7
Raleigh Millbrook 34, Wake Forest 14
Raleigh Ravenscroft 27, North Raleigh Christian 14
Reidsville 63, Eden Morehead 0
Richlands 49, Holly Ridge Dixon 0
Riverside Martin 36, Bertie County 32
Robbinsville 21, Hayesville 9
Rolesville 34, Wake Forest Heritage 21
Salisbury 53, North Rowan 21
Scotland 22, Richmond County 21
Southern Guilford 20, High Point Central 8
Southern Pines Pinecrest 24, Union Pines 7
Southwestern Randolph 56, Trinity 12
Statesville 20, Hickory 14
Swain County 43, Cherokee 40
Sylva Smoky Mountain 58, E. Henderson 18
Thomasville Ledford 42, North Davidson 24
Washington 12, Ayden-Grifton 6
Watauga County 56, Ashe County 28
West Carteret 46, Croatan 27
West Craven 21, SouthWest Edgecombe 7
West Henderson 55, Waynesville Tuscola 7
West Lincoln 49, Lincolnton 48, 2OT
West Rowan 50, East Rowan 0
Western Alamance 61, Northwood 12
Winston-Salem Atkins 39, Rockingham County 24
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 44, Parkland 0