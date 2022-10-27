Rowan County Christmas Bureau taking applications for families in need

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Christmas Bureau will soon begin taking applications for the Salisbury Post Christmas Happiness Fund, The Salvation Army of Rowan County and Project Santa.

The Christmas Bureau, which is coordinated by Rowan County United Way, handles the sign-up process to determine if families are eligible to receive assistance with Christmas gifts for their children. Registration will be at the J.F. Hurley Family YMCA, 828 W. Jake Alexander Blvd.

The dates to sign up are:

Friday, Oct. 28 – 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 – 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5 – 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Applicants are required to bring the following:

ID/drivers license

Current Medicaid card

Birth certificates for children 12 & under

Custody papers, if guardian

Food and nutrition verification letter

If ID is expired, recent lease and utility bill

Proof of all income and expenses

Unemployment benefits letter

Last year, 997 children were provided toys, food and clothing during the holidays. “It makes such a difference to families in need,” says Jenny Lee, executive director of Rowan County United Way.

Lee says volunteers are greatly needed during the application in-take process on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., especially bilingual volunteers. Those that are not able to volunteer the entire day can sign up for shifts between 9-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

To volunteer for the intake process, contact Rowan County United Way at 704-633-1802. Organizers ask that potential volunteers sign up as soon as possible and arrive 30 minutes prior to their volunteer shifts.