High school volleyball: Falcons vs. Foard tonight

By Mike London

mike.london@salisburypost.com

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan hosts Fred T. Foard at 6 p.m. tonight in the third round of the 3A state playoffs.

West coach Jan Dowling has built one of top 10 3A volleyball programs in the state.

About all West needs to move into the elite tier would be another regional final appearance, and there’s a chance that could happen soon.

West is 126-23 since 2017, with most of those losses coming to stout 4As or perennial 3A powers such as North Iredell.

The Falcons have gone 34-0 in the current alignment of the South Piedmont Conference, with two 14-0 regular seasons backed up by two conference tournament titles.

West is 25-0 in county matches during the last four seasons, and the county plays pretty good volleyball.

There’s not much doubt West’s strongest team was the 2019 squad with Tori Hester and KK Dowling that went 28-1 and didn’t lose a match until the regional final.

But there also was that 27-3 team in 2021. It was very good, but that team picked a bad day to have a bad day and lost in the fourth round of the playoffs at home to Fred T. Foard on a Saturday afternoon.

Foard won the first set pretty handily. West had the second set in its grasp, but couldn’t finish it. The Falcons went from a 24-23 lead to a 24-26 loss with three errors. That setback carried over mentally, emotionally and physically to the third set, and it was all over after the Falcons got down 12-1. By the time it was 17-3, Dowling was playing everyone who had dressed,

Second-seeded West (23-3) gets a rare chance for redemption for that ugly sweep tonight. Seeded 10th, Fred T. Foard returns to the West gym.

Foard (20-7) is only a 10 seed because it plays in the same league as North Iredell. North Iredell is undefeated and is the team to beat in the 3A West bracket of the playoffs.

Most of the Foard Tigers are juniors and seniors and they’ll have reasons to be confident. After all, they won at West Rowan last year.

Foard is a volleyball powerhouse, an elite program. The school won six 3A state championships between 1995-2005. Foard won 2A state championships in 2019 and in the 2020-21 COVID season before it moved back up to 3A. Foard has swept South Rowan and seventh-seeded Oak Grove in this year’s playoffs.

West had an easy first-round match against High Point Central and swept Hickory in the second round, although the third set was competitive — 25-21.

West Rowan’s team is a somewhat different than last year’s. Kelcie Love, who was really good, is at Catawba now, but the growth by Madelyn VonCanon and Anna Grace Blackledge has helped compensate for that. Together, they get the kills that Love got.

Ashlee Ennis is the new setter and a good one. She was an undersized hitter in 2021.

Emma Clarke is still Emma Clarke, a potential takeover waiting to happen. West fans are hoping very hard for a forceful night from Clarke. She’s the difference-maker.

Brooke Kennerly is a veteran libero, and the Falcons have some depth, a lot of girls who can help.

Coach Dowling said it should help West that they saw Foard last season and that they’ve seen the host of vocal fans that are sure to follow the Tigers from Newton to Mount Ulla.

This game is why Dowling scheduled strong 4As like South Iredell and Watauga early in the season. This is why West played North Iredell twice.

Now the preparing is over. Now the Falcons just have to play their best.

There are eight teams left in the 3A West bracket, including the top four seeds. Lake Norman Charter, the SPC’s fifth-place team, is still playing as a 25 seed, but has to go to No. 1 North Iredell tonight. West Henderson, the school that beat West Rowan in 2019, plays at 3 seed Kings Mountain. Forestview, a Gastonia team, is playing at No. 4 North Henderson, the team that beat East Rowan in the second round.