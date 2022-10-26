Livingstone students holding voting pep rally, bus to the polls today

SALISBURY — Students at Livingstone College will take part in a voting pep rally, bus to the polls and party at the polls event on Wednesday to make their voices heard in this year’s election.

The voting pep rally begins at 11 a.m. with Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis joining activities at Varick Auditorium. At 11:15 a.m., students will board a bus and ride to the early voting site at the Rowan County Board of Elections office at 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. From 11:20 a.m.-4 p.m., the “Party at the Polls” event outside the early voting site will continue with students and community members casting their ballots and celebrating voting. At 5 p.m., the “Livingstone College Rocked the Vote” skate party will be held at Livingstone’s Event Center.

These nonpartisan events are being organized by Livingstone College along with voting rights groups Common Cause North Carolina, the New North Carolina Project, the North Carolina Black Alliance and You Can Vote.

“This year’s pivotal election impacts all Rowan County voters, including students at Livingstone College. It’s crucial that the Salisbury community has a voice in deciding races for federal, state and local offices,” according to a news release from Livingstone College. “Wednesday’s nonpartisan voting pep rally, bus to the polls, early voting party and skate party will celebrate voting and highlight the important voice of HBCU college students in North Carolina.”