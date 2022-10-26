Crash on Fulton Street leaves one car overturned, several people injured

Published 6:57 pm Wednesday, October 26, 2022

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — A two-car crash at the intersection of Fulton and Horah streets left several people injured Wednesday just after 5 p.m.

Salisbury police say the driver and several passengers in an overturned vehicle were transported to the hospital but no one had life-threatening injuries. Officers were continuing to investigate what happened, and additional information will be released later. Check salisburypost.com for updates.

Comments

