Crash on Fulton Street leaves one car overturned, several people injured
Published 6:57 pm Wednesday, October 26, 2022
SALISBURY — A two-car crash at the intersection of Fulton and Horah streets left several people injured Wednesday just after 5 p.m.
Salisbury police say the driver and several passengers in an overturned vehicle were transported to the hospital but no one had life-threatening injuries. Officers were continuing to investigate what happened, and additional information will be released later. Check salisburypost.com for updates.