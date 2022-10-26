Courtwright named principal of Isenberg

SALISBURY — Dr. Michael Courtwright will be the next principal of Isenberg Elementary School. He currently serves as principal of Knox Middle School.

“Dr. Courtwright is a strategic leader with a proven track record of stabilizing, unifying and transforming the culture of schools in Rowan County. He has served schools in our Salisbury and North communities for nearly 15 years, and I’m excited to watch Isenberg grow under his leadership,” said Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelly Withers in a news release.

Courtwright has been the principal of Knox since 2017. Before that, he was the principal of Hanford Dole Elementary School for four years and an assistant principal at Overton Elementary School for five years. Courtwright began his career as a teacher, and he taught math in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools and fifth grade in Gaston County Schools.

Courtwright has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Geneva College, a master’s degree in school administration from Gardner-Webb University, and a doctorate degree in educational leadership from Wingate University.

“It was truly a difficult decision. I love Knox, its staff and our students and I am proud of all that we have accomplished over the past five years. I’m excited to return to the world of elementary school, and to work alongside the families and staff at Isenberg Elementary School to invigorate the school and its surrounding community.”

Courtwright’s first day at Isenberg Elementary School will be today. Assistant Principal Jaime Pacilio will serve as interim principal of KMS until a new principal is hired.

“Over the next few weeks, we will be seeking feedback from our students, staff, parents and community about the next leader,” Withers said. “We are committed to finding a strong, innovative leader to continue moving Knox Middle School forward.”