Blotter for Oct. 26

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, October 26, 2022

By Elisabeth Strillacci

In Salisbury Police reports

• Bradford Bennett, 26, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with aiding and abetting.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A vehicle was reported stolen from a property on Middle Brook Drive, Rockwell between 7:17 and 8 p.m. Oct. 22.

• Deputies investigated a report of a burglary on Rockwell Road, Rockwell that occurred between 8:40 and 9:40 p.m. Oct. 22.

• A burglary was reported to have occurred on Grand Oaks Drive, Rockwell sometime between midnight and 9 a.m. Oct. 23.

• Property damage/vandalism reportedly occurred on Johnson Dairy Road, Rockwell between noon Oct. 19 and noon Oct. 20

• A report of vandalism on N.C. 801, Mount Ulla that occurred between 5 p.m. Oct. 20 and 7 p.m. Oct. 23 was investigated by deputies.

• A larceny from a property on Artz Road, Salisbury was reported to have occurred about 4:52 p.m. Oct. 23. Total estimated loss was $100.

• A larceny from a property in Persimmon Lane, Salisbury reportedly occurred between 5:33 p.m. Oct. 2 and 5:33 p.m. Oct. 23. Total estimated loss was $600.

• Heath Jeremiah Ferguson, 46, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with second-degree trespassing.

• Mallory Erin Reynolds, 36, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with second-degree trespassing.

• Zackary Howard Bentley, 26, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Amber Kaylyn Vaughn, 30, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jack Melvin Lasley, 38, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with breaking and entering.

• Arnold Louis Morner, 43, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with communicating threats.

• Michae, Wayne Sale, 56, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with possession of a controlled substance,

• Thomas Alan Bostian, 39, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with simple assault.

• Timothy Scott Glover, 30, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with possession of a counterfeit instrument.

• Brittany Marie Samples, 31, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with second-degree burglary.

• Gary Wayne Collier, 52, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with assault on a female.

• Allison Marie Collins, 37, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

• Juan Carlos Romero, 52, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with assault by strangulation.

• Carrie Lee Nichols, 24, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and/or distribute controlled substances.

Comments

More News

New charges for driver in fatal motorcycle crash in May

Courtwright named principal of Isenberg

Livingstone students holding voting pep rally, bus to the polls today

Kannapolis infrastructure plan is presented to city council

Print Article