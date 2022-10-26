Blotter for Oct. 26

In Salisbury Police reports

• Bradford Bennett, 26, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with aiding and abetting.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A vehicle was reported stolen from a property on Middle Brook Drive, Rockwell between 7:17 and 8 p.m. Oct. 22.

• Deputies investigated a report of a burglary on Rockwell Road, Rockwell that occurred between 8:40 and 9:40 p.m. Oct. 22.

• A burglary was reported to have occurred on Grand Oaks Drive, Rockwell sometime between midnight and 9 a.m. Oct. 23.

• Property damage/vandalism reportedly occurred on Johnson Dairy Road, Rockwell between noon Oct. 19 and noon Oct. 20

• A report of vandalism on N.C. 801, Mount Ulla that occurred between 5 p.m. Oct. 20 and 7 p.m. Oct. 23 was investigated by deputies.

• A larceny from a property on Artz Road, Salisbury was reported to have occurred about 4:52 p.m. Oct. 23. Total estimated loss was $100.

• A larceny from a property in Persimmon Lane, Salisbury reportedly occurred between 5:33 p.m. Oct. 2 and 5:33 p.m. Oct. 23. Total estimated loss was $600.

• Heath Jeremiah Ferguson, 46, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with second-degree trespassing.

• Mallory Erin Reynolds, 36, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with second-degree trespassing.

• Zackary Howard Bentley, 26, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Amber Kaylyn Vaughn, 30, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jack Melvin Lasley, 38, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with breaking and entering.

• Arnold Louis Morner, 43, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with communicating threats.

• Michae, Wayne Sale, 56, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with possession of a controlled substance,

• Thomas Alan Bostian, 39, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with simple assault.

• Timothy Scott Glover, 30, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with possession of a counterfeit instrument.

• Brittany Marie Samples, 31, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with second-degree burglary.

• Gary Wayne Collier, 52, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with assault on a female.

• Allison Marie Collins, 37, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

• Juan Carlos Romero, 52, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with assault by strangulation.

• Carrie Lee Nichols, 24, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and/or distribute controlled substances.