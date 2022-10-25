Letters to the editor: Oct. 25

Vote to take back America

If you are registered to vote, during the next two weeks you will have the opportunity to make one of the most important decisions of your life. As one of many unaffiliated voters, I strongly urge you to seriously consider voting for those candidates who will help us “Take Back America.”

During the past two years our country has experienced the highest crime rates ever, the highest inflation since the 1980s, the highest energy prices in our history, escalating drug abuse problems, millions of illegal border crossings, devastating wars in Ukraine and eastern countries, and the worst financial market crash in over fifty years. With the right leadership, many of these problems could have been prevented or significantly reduced. We cannot afford to continue down this path.

On behalf of concerned citizens, we respectfully ask that you please vote, and vote to “Take Back America.”

For the sake of our country, our children, grandchildren and future generations, we simply cannot afford to do otherwise. The answer is in your hands. May God bless America.

— Ronnie Smith

Salisbury

Supreme Court votes a cause for concern

The right to privacy from government intrusion. The right to use birth control. The right to interracial marriage and same-sex marriage. The right to choose.

They seem(ed) fundamental to American society. Yet, while all of these are “constitutional rights,” they exist, currently, only at the whim of the Supreme Court.

Worryingly, as the conservative justices overturned 50 years of history in their recent decision ending the right to abortion, Justice Thomas explicitly called for more cases to come before the Supreme Court on these exact issues. He wrote, “In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents.”

Naturally, most Americans were shocked at the implication of overturning these other rights. Justice Gorsuch said during his confirmation hearing of Roe that “a good judge will consider it precedent of the U.S. Supreme Court.” And yet when it counted, Gorsuch voted to overturn Roe vs Wade.

Justice Kavanaugh said during his confirmation hearing that the Roe decision is “an important precedent of the Supreme Court that has been reaffirmed many times.” Yet, he also voted to overturn Roe. So what are we supposed to think when he said regarding the right to marriage equality or birth control that “overruling Roe does not mean overruling of those precedents.”

As the proverb goes, “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.”

Vote for Cheri Beasley and Democrats up and down the ticket to protect your rights.

—Andrew Jacobson

Salisbury