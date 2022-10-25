High school soccer: South wins in overtime

Staff report

LANDIS — South Rowan won 5-2 in overtime on Monday against Lake Norman Charter.

The Raiders (13-7-1, 8-4-1) are 23rd in the 3A West RPI rankings and look like a sure thing for the 32-team playoff bracket.

South got three goals from Michael Coles, including one on a penalty kick. Grayson Steedley and Ozzy Pulido (also on a penalty kick) scored the other South goals.

Jacill Perez and Pulido had assists.

“The boys showed true grit and perseverance tonight and they’ve shown it in the second half of the conference season,” South coach Tim Hopkins said.

South finishes the regular season on Wednesday with a Senior Night game against East Rowan.