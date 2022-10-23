United Way fundraiser brings in $200,000

By Brad Dountz

brad.dountz@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — The Rowan County United Way held a fundraiser Thursday night at the West End Plaza that raised over $200,000. The event featured speakers from United Way and from those who have been helped by the organization.

“Historically, United Way is known as this really unique mechanism to align donors investments with our needs in the community and as we go into this place of moving forward into the future it’s so important that we bring our community with us and sharing those future plans and making sure they understand that we’re still here, we’re viable, we continue to move forward, persevere,” said Jenny Lee, executive director for Rowan County United Way.

The money donated will go toward programs the United Way funds in the community as well as “The Hub,” a new way to bring local businesses, organizations and individuals together to come up with the best ways to help others.

During the event, Terry Osborne was presented with the Spirit of Rowan award for his work in education and as chairman of the Rowan County ABC Board.

“I am overwhelmed,” Osborne said. “Because of the friendships and the people I see here tonight and this community, I see the impact that United way is having, those things make this a overwhelming moment for me. I am so appreciative.”

Initially, the goal for the fundraiser was $150,000, but donations boosted that over $200,000.

“Just to think about all the wonderful things that we’re going to be able to do in the future with that money, I can’t wait to make it happen,” said Audrey Eudy, philanthropy director for Rowan County United Way.

“So look for great and wonderful things to be happening in Rowan County in the future.”