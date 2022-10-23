Livingstone holding security symposium Monday

SALISBURY — In response to the shooting incident recently at Livingstone College, officials there are holding a security symposium for students with leading campus public safety experts at 10 a.m. Monday.

Ronnell Higgins, associate vice president for public safety and community engagement at Yale University, and David Perry, retired past president of the international association of college law enforcement administrators, will speak on campus public safety. Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis will also take part.

The event is in the Hilliard Room, located in the Hood Building at 701 W. Monroe St.

The symposium will be closed to the media so students, faculty and staff can speak freely about their public safety concerns. At 9 a.m. Monday, a “Prayer at the Bear” service will take place.