Kenneth L. Hardin: Veterans who actually served are respected

People who steal disgust me. I’ve never purposely misappropriated anything from another person in my life. As Comedian Kevin Hart said, “My checking and savings accounts are not set up that way.”

I can’t even laugh at the joke about how angry people are who’ve had their car stolen and the thief gets out of jail before they can purchase a new one. Stealing is just not that funny to me.

That’s why I selected the nuclear option last week on a local resident who engaged in stolen valor/honor. The term applies to those cowards who knowingly pose as a military member and lie about their record of service. These lowlifes typically fabricate having served in a war or conflict as part of an elite military squad. They spin tales of heroism and proudly display medals they didn’t earn. They revel in the public acknowledgment from those who honor and respect real heroes that have actually worn the uniform.

Stolen valor is a crime. In 2005, The Stolen Valor Act was signed into law by President George W. Bush. It made illegal the unauthorized wear, manufacture, or sale of any military decorations and medals. In 2013, the 113th Congress passed House Bill 258 that amended the federal criminal code for fraudulent claims about military service. It read that anyone violating it would be subject to a fine, a one year imprisonment, or both. It was for those with the intent to fraudulently obtain money, property, or other tangible benefits, or who attempted to receive distinguished service medals for heroism.

I made this individual infamous in less than 24 hours by posting several pictures of him on two of my social media platforms with a summary of his transgressions of military service misrepresentation. I also exposed his false claims of combat performance with elite Army units.

I met with this gentleman face to face back in early October and gave him two weeks to provide proof that he actually served as he had proclaimed. I stood before him at a veterans luncheon in Rockwell and drew a date line in the metaphorical sand. As that date arrived last week, he was unable to prove his record of service, so as the young folk say, I put him on blast. I even reached out to a resource with access to military records and asked for a search. His name didn’t come up in any databases.

I was rooting for him so that he could provide the requested documentation, but his inconsistencies, misstatements and half-truths were too glaring and overwhelming. I was pulling hard for him because I knew the impact it would have on veterans and those who support true heroes. A part of me is still holding out a sliver of hope he can come up with an explanation, but it goes back to that checking and savings account thing, so I’m not holding my breath.

Looking back on my military journey, I did things the right way. I recall getting on that plane at the Charlotte airport 38 years ago at the tender age of 19, and flying into an uncertain future. Landing in San Antonio, Texas several hours later, I began a journey that would set me on the right path to becoming the man I can look in the mirror and be proud of today.

Before I raised my right hand to swear allegiance to protect this country that Wednesday afternoon at the Military Entry Processing Station in Charlotte, I was just a kid with little discipline and no focus. I was enrolled at Catawba College, but never spent much time inside the walls of a classroom. I was a DJ at the school’s radio station and at WSAT. Who had time for all that annoying studying and going to class? When the first rounds of grades came out and my GPA didn’t register on the Richter scale enough to shake a can of soda, my parents had me reach out to that uncle in the tall patriotic hat who points his finger. He readily accepted me and the next thing I knew my wardrobe changed dramatically to all green. I recall that first night of hell after meeting my drill instructors, I pulled the cover over my head and sobbed uncontrollably.

Fast forward six years later and I was a new man. The military tore me down and built me back up into a focused, disciplined and goal-oriented young man ready to take on the world. With my honorable discharge and distinguished service record, I enrolled at Pfeiffer University with a new attitude. I finished three years later graduating magna cum laude. Today, I own and operate a small nonprofit advocacy organization that offers a place of respite and a resource for veterans.

And, I didn’t have to steal anything to accomplish it.

You can read more about the nonprofit advocacy organization at https://hardingroupllc.com/