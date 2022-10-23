Clyde: Like I was saying …

Use these often overheard words in a simple sentence. Read aloud.

Query: Granite comes from the query.

Skeeters: Them skeeters is an thick as flies.

Nuther: I ain’t got no nuther one sides thissen here.

Tech: Don’t chew dare tech that, itsmine.

Kivers: These cool nights, you need to pull up the kivers.

Farwood: You better git chore farwood ready, winter is comin.

Drank: What you got to drank?

Winders: This here house has to many winders to wash.

Git: You better git while the gitten’s good.

Direckly: We’ll be reddy to go dereckly.

Hesh: Hesh up and git to bed.

Pea turkey: I don’t give a pea turkey what you think.

Ovair: I put it ovair on the table.

Whup: You do that one more time and you’ll get a whuppin.

Emmerson: Emmerson nice looking children you got.

Bafrooms: How many bafrooms has your house got.

Sumpin: Just because you went to college, you think you’re sumpin.

Jist: We jist got married.

Jeetjet: Jeetjet? No, I radiate.

Dudnit: It shore looks like rain, dudnit?

Hill of beans: It don’t mount to a hill of beans

Trifflin: They growed up to be rite trifflin.

Wuz: Old people know how it wuz:

Charm: The old clock in the hall is bout to charm all night:

Strang: Tie your matters up with a piece of strang.

Frigedeer: Keep you buttermilk in the frigedeer.

Be have: In church you have to be have.

Tar: Some body mite help you with your flat tar.

Thank: What do you thank we had autta do?

Kulers: Crayons come in a lot of kulers.

Far: Boy scouts can start a far with no matches.

Thang: That thang right under the carburetor.

Taters: Taters are made for tots.

Stank: That there skink shor do stank.

Blowed up: The motor done blowed up on my jeep.

Sireen: Here come the sireens.

Rat cheer: Shy look for it, you got one rat cheer.

Extri: Let me have extra dip on them chips.

Yunder: Look at that lake over yunder.

Mess: Larry can sure put down a mess of greens.

Lard: Lard makes your liver mush fry crispy.

Kitch: Throw the ball back and kitch it, or, I’ve had a kitch in my back all week.

Pitcher: Hang that pitcher on this wall.

Right cheer: I’ll be right cheer waiting for you.

Pot rack: The sound of guinea hen makes.

Stomp: You gonna get that camera stomped.

Haint: Ghosties hang out with haints, or, we haint got no shoes.

Grassin: Mamas been out grassin the garden.

Far: We went out to the country far at the far grounds.

Crick: With all this rain the crick will rise, or, one in your neck.

Hikery: I’m gonna get a hikery stick after you.

Youenzeys: Where youenzeys going after that?

Cheers: How many cheers can you git round the table.

Brang: I’m gonna brang you something you ain’t never seen before.

Shak poke: Might be the same as a snipe.

Sar: whew whee, them lemmons is sar.

Site: Well if you ain’t a site for sore eyes.

Chiner: The dishes come from chiner.

Lieberry: They sure got a bunch a book over there to the lieberry.

Mirra: If you don’t believe it, go look in the mirra.

Dawgs: How manycheese dawgs can you eat at Haps?

Whatsachusay?: Use on telemarketers.

Norf: Yankees come souf just to be on city commissions.

Fliers: Them sure are pretty flies in your gardin.

Arn: Griswold arn frying pans make the best cornbread.

Okri: Okri is best fried in corn meal for Marvin.

Squar: met me at the squar in Sawsberry.

Hanges: The door done up and fell off it hanges.

Chimbley: Santa Claus comes down the chimbley.

Worser: My brain is getting worser every day.

Miri: Miri goldfish in that pond.

ID: I got no ID what you’re talkin bout.

Dereckly: I’ll be writing another story direckly.

Pea brain: He acts like he’s got a pea brain.

Attare: Attare boy is too big for his britches.

Aggs: Put mustard in your deviled aggs.

Uppan: He uppan married that woman..

Mount to: Did those boys ever mount to anything?

Up to no good: After midnight, they are up to no good.

Mite: You mite get lucky or chicken have mites.

Sayerde: I can’t wait til sayerde nite.

Hep: He can’t hep it.

Whatso: Let me tell you whatso.

Warsh: Have you go a big ol’ warsh pot?

Lastes: Eat candy as long as it lasts.

Nandeener: Plant a nandeener bush on the corner.

Add your own as we speak, but be careful, somebody may be listening.

Clyde is an artist in Salisbury.