Clyde: Like I was saying …

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 23, 2022

By Post Opinion

Use these often overheard words in a simple sentence. Read aloud.

  • Query: Granite comes from the query.
  • Skeeters: Them skeeters is an thick as flies.
  • Nuther: I ain’t got no nuther one sides thissen here.
  • Tech: Don’t chew dare tech that, itsmine.
  • Kivers: These cool nights, you need to pull up the kivers.
  • Farwood: You better git chore farwood ready, winter is comin.
  • Drank: What you got to drank?
  • Winders: This here house has to many winders to wash.
  • Git: You better git while the gitten’s good.
  • Direckly: We’ll be reddy to go dereckly.
  • Hesh: Hesh up and git to bed.
  • Pea turkey: I don’t give a pea turkey what you think.
  • Ovair: I put it ovair on the table.
  • Whup: You do that one more time and you’ll get a whuppin.
  • Emmerson: Emmerson nice looking children you got.
  • Bafrooms: How many bafrooms has your house got.
  • Sumpin: Just because you went to college, you think you’re sumpin.
  • Jist: We jist got married.
  • Jeetjet: Jeetjet? No, I radiate.
  • Dudnit: It shore looks like rain, dudnit?
  • Hill of beans: It don’t mount to a hill of beans
  • Trifflin: They growed up to be rite trifflin.
  • Wuz: Old people know how it wuz:
  • Charm: The old clock in the hall is bout to charm all night:
  • Strang: Tie your matters up with a piece of strang.
  • Frigedeer: Keep you buttermilk in the frigedeer.
  • Be have: In church you have to be have.
  • Tar: Some body mite help you with your flat tar.
  • Thank: What do you thank we had autta do?
  • Kulers: Crayons come in a lot of kulers.
  • Far: Boy scouts can start a far with no matches.
  • Thang: That thang right under the carburetor.
  • Taters: Taters are made for tots.
  • Stank: That there skink shor do stank.
  • Blowed up: The motor done blowed up on my jeep.
  • Sireen: Here come the sireens.
  • Rat cheer: Shy look for it, you got one rat cheer.
  • Extri: Let me have extra dip on them chips.
  • Yunder: Look at that lake over yunder.
  • Mess: Larry can sure put down a mess of greens.
  • Lard: Lard makes your liver mush fry crispy.
  • Kitch: Throw the ball back and kitch it, or, I’ve had a kitch in my back all week.
  • Pitcher: Hang that pitcher on this wall.
  • Right cheer: I’ll be right cheer waiting for you.
  • Pot rack: The sound of guinea hen makes.
  • Stomp: You gonna get that camera stomped.
  • Haint: Ghosties hang out with haints, or, we haint got no shoes.
  • Grassin: Mamas been out grassin the garden.
  • Far: We went out to the country far at the far grounds.
  • Crick: With all this rain the crick will rise, or, one in your neck.
  • Hikery: I’m gonna get a hikery stick after you.
  • Youenzeys: Where youenzeys going after that?
  • Cheers: How many cheers can you git round the table.
  • Brang: I’m gonna brang you something you ain’t never seen before.
  • Shak poke: Might be the same as a snipe.
  • Sar: whew whee, them lemmons is sar.
  • Site: Well if you ain’t a site for sore eyes.
  • Chiner: The dishes come from chiner.
  • Lieberry: They sure got a bunch a book over there to the lieberry.
  • Mirra: If you don’t believe it, go look in the mirra.
  • Dawgs: How manycheese dawgs can you eat at Haps?
  • Whatsachusay?: Use on telemarketers.
  • Norf: Yankees come souf just to be on city commissions.
  • Fliers: Them sure are pretty flies in your gardin.
  • Arn: Griswold arn frying pans make the best cornbread.
  • Okri: Okri is best fried in corn meal for Marvin.
  • Squar: met me at the squar in Sawsberry.
  • Hanges: The door done up and fell off it hanges.
  • Chimbley: Santa Claus comes down the chimbley.
  • Worser: My brain is getting worser every day.
  • Miri: Miri goldfish in that pond.
  • ID: I got no ID what you’re talkin bout.
  • Dereckly: I’ll be writing another story direckly.
  • Pea brain: He acts like he’s got a pea brain.
  • Attare: Attare boy is too big for his britches.
  • Aggs: Put mustard in your deviled aggs.
  • Uppan: He uppan married that woman..
  • Mount to: Did those boys ever mount to anything?
  • Up to no good: After midnight, they are up to no good.
  • Mite: You mite get lucky or chicken have mites.
  • Sayerde: I can’t wait til sayerde nite.
  • Hep: He can’t hep it.
  • Whatso: Let me tell you whatso.
  • Warsh: Have you go a big ol’ warsh pot?
  • Lastes: Eat candy as long as it lasts.
  • Nandeener: Plant a nandeener bush on the corner.

Add your own as we speak, but be careful, somebody may be listening.

Clyde is an artist in Salisbury.

Comments

More Opinion

Letters to the editor: Oct. 23

Mayor Karen Alexander: When we’re protected, our community is stronger

Paris Goodnight: Putting pen to paper for that darling daughter

Mook’s Place: Tent city

Print Article