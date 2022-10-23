Clyde: Like I was saying …
Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 23, 2022
Use these often overheard words in a simple sentence. Read aloud.
- Query: Granite comes from the query.
- Skeeters: Them skeeters is an thick as flies.
- Nuther: I ain’t got no nuther one sides thissen here.
- Tech: Don’t chew dare tech that, itsmine.
- Kivers: These cool nights, you need to pull up the kivers.
- Farwood: You better git chore farwood ready, winter is comin.
- Drank: What you got to drank?
- Winders: This here house has to many winders to wash.
- Git: You better git while the gitten’s good.
- Direckly: We’ll be reddy to go dereckly.
- Hesh: Hesh up and git to bed.
- Pea turkey: I don’t give a pea turkey what you think.
- Ovair: I put it ovair on the table.
- Whup: You do that one more time and you’ll get a whuppin.
- Emmerson: Emmerson nice looking children you got.
- Bafrooms: How many bafrooms has your house got.
- Sumpin: Just because you went to college, you think you’re sumpin.
- Jist: We jist got married.
- Jeetjet: Jeetjet? No, I radiate.
- Dudnit: It shore looks like rain, dudnit?
- Hill of beans: It don’t mount to a hill of beans
- Trifflin: They growed up to be rite trifflin.
- Wuz: Old people know how it wuz:
- Charm: The old clock in the hall is bout to charm all night:
- Strang: Tie your matters up with a piece of strang.
- Frigedeer: Keep you buttermilk in the frigedeer.
- Be have: In church you have to be have.
- Tar: Some body mite help you with your flat tar.
- Thank: What do you thank we had autta do?
- Kulers: Crayons come in a lot of kulers.
- Far: Boy scouts can start a far with no matches.
- Thang: That thang right under the carburetor.
- Taters: Taters are made for tots.
- Stank: That there skink shor do stank.
- Blowed up: The motor done blowed up on my jeep.
- Sireen: Here come the sireens.
- Rat cheer: Shy look for it, you got one rat cheer.
- Extri: Let me have extra dip on them chips.
- Yunder: Look at that lake over yunder.
- Mess: Larry can sure put down a mess of greens.
- Lard: Lard makes your liver mush fry crispy.
- Kitch: Throw the ball back and kitch it, or, I’ve had a kitch in my back all week.
- Pitcher: Hang that pitcher on this wall.
- Right cheer: I’ll be right cheer waiting for you.
- Pot rack: The sound of guinea hen makes.
- Stomp: You gonna get that camera stomped.
- Haint: Ghosties hang out with haints, or, we haint got no shoes.
- Grassin: Mamas been out grassin the garden.
- Far: We went out to the country far at the far grounds.
- Crick: With all this rain the crick will rise, or, one in your neck.
- Hikery: I’m gonna get a hikery stick after you.
- Youenzeys: Where youenzeys going after that?
- Cheers: How many cheers can you git round the table.
- Brang: I’m gonna brang you something you ain’t never seen before.
- Shak poke: Might be the same as a snipe.
- Sar: whew whee, them lemmons is sar.
- Site: Well if you ain’t a site for sore eyes.
- Chiner: The dishes come from chiner.
- Lieberry: They sure got a bunch a book over there to the lieberry.
- Mirra: If you don’t believe it, go look in the mirra.
- Dawgs: How manycheese dawgs can you eat at Haps?
- Whatsachusay?: Use on telemarketers.
- Norf: Yankees come souf just to be on city commissions.
- Fliers: Them sure are pretty flies in your gardin.
- Arn: Griswold arn frying pans make the best cornbread.
- Okri: Okri is best fried in corn meal for Marvin.
- Squar: met me at the squar in Sawsberry.
- Hanges: The door done up and fell off it hanges.
- Chimbley: Santa Claus comes down the chimbley.
- Worser: My brain is getting worser every day.
- Miri: Miri goldfish in that pond.
- ID: I got no ID what you’re talkin bout.
- Dereckly: I’ll be writing another story direckly.
- Pea brain: He acts like he’s got a pea brain.
- Attare: Attare boy is too big for his britches.
- Aggs: Put mustard in your deviled aggs.
- Uppan: He uppan married that woman..
- Mount to: Did those boys ever mount to anything?
- Up to no good: After midnight, they are up to no good.
- Mite: You mite get lucky or chicken have mites.
- Sayerde: I can’t wait til sayerde nite.
- Hep: He can’t hep it.
- Whatso: Let me tell you whatso.
- Warsh: Have you go a big ol’ warsh pot?
- Lastes: Eat candy as long as it lasts.
- Nandeener: Plant a nandeener bush on the corner.
Add your own as we speak, but be careful, somebody may be listening.
Clyde is an artist in Salisbury.