Library Notes: ‘The Diamond Eye’ and Kate Quinn at the library

By Paulette Stiles

Rowan Public Library

Libraries have a knack for bringing books and real life together where events can be thoughtfully reflected upon and shared with others. They also have a knack for bringing authors and readers together to do the same thing. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Rowan Public Library does all this and more by hosting a book discussion followed by a live Watch Party with “The Diamond Eye” author Kate Quinn at the Virtual Author Talk.

The Diamond Eye is the story of a bookish history student, Lyudmila “Mila” Pavlichenko, whose life with her young son gets upended by Hitler’s invasion of Russia. Handed a rifle and sent to fight, Mila becomes one of the best snipers in the Soviet Navy. Following injury on the battlefield, she is then dizzyingly sent to Washington to help the cause, meeting and befriending Eleanor Roosevelt while participating in a goodwill tour. This fictional story is based on the true story of the heroism of Ukrainian-born Russian Lyudmila Pavlichenko. With 309 kills to her name, Pavlichenko, earned the nickname “Lady Death” becoming the most successful female sniper in recorded history.

Author Quinn brings the travails, heartache, triumphs and heroism of this young woman, mother and sniper to life in an historical fiction story based on her life. She will also be available to talk about The Diamond Eye, her research adventure in writing the book, how the book came about and to answer questions about this amazing story.

Join Rowan Public Library for this very special evening with author Kate Quinn. This hybrid event will be held both in-person and online. Book Bites Book Club will meet and to discuss the book at 6 p.m. in the Stanback Auditorium, which attendees may participate in live on Zoom from all RPL branches. At 7 p.m., the Zoom meeting will end, and all will tune into the Virtual Author Talk with Kate Quinn.

The Virtual Author Talk will be presented on the big screen in Stanback with Watch Parties being held at all branches. Light refreshments will be offered for those attending in person. Those participating from home will be sent a link to tune in from home or from anywhere using a smart device with internet.

To join the Book Bites Book Club discussion and get zoom information, register at bit.ly/RPLVirtualAuthorTalks. Anyone can view this author talk, and many others, from anywhere there is internet access, either live or later, when a link to the recording is emailed to registrants. To borrow a copy of The Diamond Eye, contact Paulette at Paulette.Stiles@rowancountync.gov. Timely and evocative, this event will be one to remember.

Paulette Stiles is a librarian at Rowan Public Library.