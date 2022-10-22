High school volleyball: Falcons, Mustangs advance to Round 2

From staff reports

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan won easily in the first round of the 3A volleyball playoffs on Saturday.

The second-seeded Falcons (22-3) took a 25-9, 25-8 and 25-19 decision against No. 31 High Point Central.

West’s starters were able to rest after the first set.

Emma Clarke had seven kills and two aces. Sophia Blackledge had four kills. Madelyn VonCanon had five kills and six digs. Anna Grace Blackledge had three kills and two blocks.

DeDe Cuthbertson had three kills. Brinley Batts had 10 assists and two aces.

West will play at home in the second round on Tuesday, with a tentative 6 p.m. starting time.

•••

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan beat 20th-seeded Ledford 25-14, 25-17 and 25-23 on Saturday afternoon in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.

Seeded 13th, East (20-5) started strong against the Panthers and was able to finish off a sweep.

Leah Hinceman had 15 kills, eight digs and two aces. Cameron Ostle had six kills. Hallie Cox had 38 assists. Peyton Whicker had two blocks. Anasty Faavesi had 12 kills and 10 digs. Riley Hill had 26 digs. Dani Steelman had four aces, six kills and three blocks.

It was a Volley for Warmth match. The Mustangs collected blankets and pillows for Rowan Helping Ministries.

•••

NEWTON — South Rowan, seeded 23rd, was swept at No. 10 Fred T. Foard in the first round of the 3A playoffs on Saturday.

South (15-8) got 11 assists and eight digs from Laney Beaver. Meredith Faw had six kills and six digs. Avery Welch had four kills. Campbell Withers had 10 digs. Leah Rymer had eight digs. Jamilyn Rollins had eight digs.

•••

TYRO — Salisbury was swept by No. 9 West Davidson 25-22, 25-14 and 25-22 in the 2A playoffs.

Ashley Yang had 13 assists and 11 digs for the 24th-seeded Hornets (17-7). Ava Morris had four aces, eight kills and nine digs. Addie Myers had nine digs. Brooke Cunningham had four kills and three blocks. Dayami Acevedo had five digs. Sheenya Daugherty had 12 digs. Elinor Hinson had two blocks.

•••

Seeded 17th in 3A, Carson (18-9) had a long trip and lost 25-18, 25-15 and 25-17 at No. 16 Franklin.

Marvin Ridge swept Davie in the 4A playoffs.