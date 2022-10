High school girls tennis: Hornets rule regional

From staff reports

Salisbury’s Kate Burton, who plays No. 3 singles for the Hornets, won the 2A Midwest Regional Tennis Tournament on Saturday.

Burton won four matches in the regional hosted by Salisbury and beat Mount Pleasant’s Ryley Gray in the final.

Burton will take a No. 1 seed into next weekend’s state tournament at Ting Park in Holly Springs.

Salisbury’s Millie Wymbs/Cora Wymbs, a sister act doubles team, finished as regional runner-up and heads to the state tournament.

They had a first-round bye, won two matches and lost in the final.

Also qualifying for the state tournament was Salisbury’s No. 2 doubles team of Abbey Lawson/Lucy Barr. They finished fourth in the regional. The top four advance.

An East Surry doubles team beat Lawson/Barr in the semifinals and outlasted the Wymbs sisters in three sets in the final.

The regional included the best players from six conferences.

RESULTS

SINGLES

ROUND 1

KATE BURTON-SALISBURY DEFEATS HANNAH WILSON- WHEATMORE 6-0, 6-1

LAUREN ROCKETT-FORBUSH DEFEATS AUBRIE GATZ-W. STANLY 4-6, 7-6 7/4 6-0

MARIANA FAINT-REIDSVILLE DEFEATS SOPHIE HUTCHENS-E. SURRY 6-3, 6-3

TAYLOR WOOD-N.WILKES DEFEATS MARIA WILSON-MOREHEAD 6-2 6-1

ANDEE BULLARD SW RANDOLPH DEFEATS MEREDITH WILLIAMS SALISBURY 6-4 6-1

AUTUNM GENTRY-TRINITY DEFEATS FAITH ELLIS- W. STANLY 3-6, 6-4, 6-0

RYLEY GRAY-MT PLEASANT DEFEATS WHITLEY HEGE-N. SURRY 6-3 7-5

GRACE WANG-N. STANLY DEFEATS DAISY ORTIZ-REIDSVILLE 6-0, 6-0

ROUND 2

BURTON-SALISBURY DEFEATS ROCKETT-FORBUSH 6-0 6-0

FAINT-REIDSVILLE DEFEATS WOOD-N.WILKES 6-2 6-1

GENTRY-TRINITY DEFEATS BULLARD-SW RANDOLPH 6-1, 7-5

GRAY-MT PLEASANT DEFEATS GRACE WANG-N. STANLY 6-3, 7-5

SEMI FINALS

BURTON-SALISBURY DEF FAINT-REIDSVILLE 6-1 7-5

GRAY-MT PLEASANT DEF GENTRY-TRINITY 6-3 7-5

CHAMPIONSHIP

BURTON -SALISBURY DEF GRAY-MT PLEASANT 6-1 6-1

DOUBLES

ROUND 1

MILLIE WYMBS AND CORA WYMBS. BYE

EMMA POLLARD/ADDISON GRIFFIN W. STANLY DEF CARMEN TRUGEON/MIKAYLA WALLS WHEATMORE 6-2 6-3

CAROLINE MYERS/SALEM PARKER-FORBUSH DEF KIMBERY ORTIZ/BRISEYDA PADRON-REIDSVILLE 6-0 6-0

BURGIN/SKLAR VANHOY-N. STANLY DEF ALYSSA SPARKS/KATHRYN DAVIS-W.STOKES 6-1 6-2

TARA MARTIN/EVELYN RUEDISUELI-E. SURRY DEF SADIE HARTLE/GORDON GRABS-W. STOKES 6-0 6-0

REAGAN TALLEY/SUE POLLARD-W. STANLY DEF MALLIE CARSON/SARAH GAMBILL-N. WILKES 6-2 6-4

LUCY BARR/ABBEY LAWSON-SALISBURY DEF ANNA MONEY/AUDREY FRAZIER-PROV. GROVE 6-0 6-0

REAGAN HYLTON/HAILIE DURHAM-MT PLEASANT DEF MCKENNA MERRITT/KARLIE ROBERTSON-SURRY CENTRAL

6-4 6-4

ROUND 2

WYMBS/WYMBS-SALISBURY DEF POLLARD/GRIFFIN-W.STANLY 6-1 6-1

MYERS/PARKER-FORBUSH DEF BURGIN/VANHOY-N. STANLY 6-1 6-0

MARTIN/RUEDISUELI-E.SURRY DEF TALLEY/S. POLLARD-W.STANLY 6-1 6-1

BARR/LAWSON-SALISBURY DEF HYLTON/DURHAM-MT PLEASANT 6-1 6-1

SEMI FINALS

WYMBS/WYMBS-SALISBURY DEF MYERS/PARKER-FORBUSH 6-0 6-1

MARTIN/RUEDISUELI-E.SURRY VS BARR/LAWSON-SALISBURY 6-1 6-1

CHAMPIONSHIP

MARTIN/RUEDISUELI-E. SURRY DEF WYMBS/WYMBS SALISBURY 1-6, 6-4, 6-0

MARTIN/RUEDISUELI-E. SURRY CHAMPION