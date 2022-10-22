High school football: Cavaliers roll; tough loss for Wonders

From staff reports

Friday’s roundup …

LEXINGTON — Jaemias Morrow scored four touchdowns and Tsion Kelly had three takeaways as North Rowan blistered Lexington 42-0.

Morrow has 18 rushing touchdowns and also has scored touchdowns on a kickoff return, an interception and a reception.

The Cavaliers (6-3, 3-2) were expected to win the Central Carolina Conference contest, but they had an easier time than anticipated with the Yellow Jackets (2-7, 2-3), who had hung with Salisbury for a half a week ago.

“We got our defense going again, and that was the biggest thing,” North head coach Nygel Pearson said. “Tsion Kelly has a knack for the ball. He got turnovers and gave us some momentum.”

Quarterback Jeremiah Alford scored North’s first two touchdowns, his ninth and 10th rushing TDs. He had a 19-yard run to open the scoring and took it in from the 1-yard line after Lexington had a mishap on a punt attempt.

An interception by Kelly led to a 7-yard scoring run by Morrow for a 21-0 lead with 6:38 left in the third quarter.

Morrow scored three touchdowns in a span of a little over three minutes in the third quarter, as the Cavaliers turned the game into a rout.

Daniel Montes Medrano was 6-for-6 kicking PATS. His sixth one with 2:12 left in the third quarter made it 42-0 and triggered a running clock.

Pearson’s standard policy is to kick extra points until the Cavaliers miss one. After that, they go for two.

“Probably the game since I’ve been at North that we never went for two,” Pearson said with a laugh.

North scored all of its touchdowns on the ground. Amari McArthur had a punt return touchdown called back by a penalty.

North’s defense did a nice job of stopping Lexington’s elusive quarterback Ty’Zaivion Williams.

“He’s not a big guy and he can hide behind his linemen,” Pearson said. “He made a couple of nice scrambles on broken plays, but for the most part, we kept him contained, kept him in the pocket.”

North Rowan is 12th in the 1A West RPI rankings and is still on track to get a first-round home game.

North is pretty banged up. Khor’on Miller is still out with a concussion. Trey Johnson broke a wrist. Robert Caldwell, a key lineman, hurt a knee.

The Cavaliers finish the regular season at home against Salisbury.

•••

KANNAPOLIS — A.L. Brown came close to a huge upset, but Mooresville beat the Wonders, who were 15-point underdogs, 27-26 at Memorial Stadium.

A.L. Brown (5-4, 2-4) stunned the Blue Devils early in the Greater Metro Conference game with intense defense and grabbed a 13-0 lead on a CJ Gray to Gerard Evans touchdown pass and a scoring run by Jamare Robinson.

Mooresville (8-1, 5-0) got on the board when Jawarn Howell took a screen pass 50 yards.

Gray hit Evans for another touchdown to make it 20-7 Wonders.

Mooresville fought back to 20-14 at halftime on a touchdown pass from Jamere Cherry to Terrell Simonton.

A scoring run by Mooresville QB Jamere Cherry tied the game at 20-all with five minutes left in the third quarter, but the Blue Devils failed to convert the PAT.

Kyjuan Westmoreland’s 15-yard touchdown run with 7:25 gave the Blue Devils their first lead of the night, and the PAT made it 27-20.

The Wonders struck back in less than a minute on a 71-yard touchdown pass from Gray to Derick Brazil, but Mooresville blocked the PAT to preserve the lead.

Under the direction of Catawba graduate and former West Rowan and North Rowan head coach Joe Nixon, Mooresville secured its first conference championship since 2013.

Fifth in the 4A West RPI rankings, Mooresville hosts Lake Norman next week and will try to wrap up a perfect conference season.

A.L. Brown will finish the regular season with a non-conference game at Concord. The Wonders are 26th in the 4A West RPI rankings and are on track for a berth in the 32-team playoff bracket.

***

WINSTON-SALEM — Davie won 30-14 at winless Parkland.