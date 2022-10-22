Girls on the Run 5K set for Nov. 13
Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 22, 2022
SALISBURY — Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont will host its 5K event on Sunday, Nov. 13, at Salisbury Community Park.
Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in third to eighth grade. During the 10-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K.
Participation in the 5K on Nov. 13 is open to community runners and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont. Registration is $30 and includes a GOTR 5k shirt and medal.
The Girls on the Run participants, their running buddies, coaches and community runners will be heading out on the course at 2 p.m. Early arrival is suggested for all runners. If you’re looking to be involved but running isn’t for you, volunteers are needed on race day.
For more information, visit RunSignup.com and under “find a race” click on Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont 5k.
Novant Health, Academy Sports + Outdoors and Rowan Health & Wellness are sponsors.
Salisbury Rowan Runners, City of Salisbury Parks and Recreation, Harris Teeter and Two Men and a Truck are community partners.
For more information, contact Lindsay Peiffer at lindsay.peiffer@girlsontherun.org