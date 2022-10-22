Girls on the Run 5K set for Nov. 13

Participation in the 5K on Nov. 13 is open to community runners and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont. Registration is $30 and includes a GOTR 5k shirt and medal.

The Girls on the Run participants, their running buddies, coaches and community runners will be heading out on the course at 2 p.m. Early arrival is suggested for all runners. If you’re looking to be involved but running isn’t for you, volunteers are needed on race day.

For more information, visit RunSignup.com and under “find a race” click on Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont 5k.

Novant Health, Academy Sports + Outdoors and Rowan Health & Wellness are sponsors.

Salisbury Rowan Runners, City of Salisbury Parks and Recreation, Harris Teeter and Two Men and a Truck are community partners.

For more information, contact Lindsay Peiffer at lindsay.peiffer@girlsontherun.org