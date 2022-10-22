College football roundup: Duke tops Miami, Clemson knocks Syracuse from unbeaten ranks

By Tim Reynolds

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — First, Miami lost its quarterback. Then, Miami lost the ball. A lot. A whole lot.

And Duke got its easiest win ever against the Hurricanes.

Duke forced Miami into eight turnovers, the most by any team in a Power 5 conference game since 2009, and rolled past the Hurricanes 45-21 on Saturday. The 24-point margin was the biggest for Duke in the history of the series, topping the 48-30 win by the Blue Devils in 2013.

The last team with eight turnovers in a Power 5 conference game was Nebraska, which had that many in a 9-7 loss to Iowa State in 2008.

“We challenged our guys on defense,” Duke coach Mike Elko said. “We knew this was going to be a game where field position was going to matter. We were going to have to create turnovers to be successful.

The Hurricanes lost five fumbles and threw three interceptions.

“Not good. Not a good performance, in every respect,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said.

Even worse for Miami, potentially, was this development: quarterback Tyler Van Dyke left in the second quarter with an apparent injury to his shoulder region and did not return. Van Dyke was hit, remained down face-first for a few moments, then walked off flanked by Hurricanes medical personnel as he held his arm to his chest — often a telltale sign of a shoulder issue.

Cristobal said Miami would know the severity of Van Dyke’s injury by Sunday.

Quarterback Riley Leonard ran for three touchdowns and threw for another for Duke (5-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which scored the game’s final 28 points. The Blue Devils gave up two touchdowns in the first 1:54 of the third quarter to lose the lead, but the rest of the way was all Duke.

After a bye week, Duke visits Boston College on Nov. 4.

Klubnik leads No. 5 Clemson to 27-21 win vs. No. 14 Syracuse

By Pete Iacobelli

AP Sports Writer

CLEMSON, S.C. — DJ Uiagalelei tapped backup Cade Klubnik on the helmet and gave him a final piece of advice before the freshman headed to the field with No. 5 Clemson down 21-10 in the third quarter.

“You’re ready for this,” Uiagalelei said.

Clemson’s starter was right. Klubnik, the five-star newcomer, led the fifth-ranked Tigers to two fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 27-21 win over No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday.

Will Shipley scored twice on the ground, including the go-ahead 50-yard TD run with less than 12 minutes to go. Shipley also had a career-high 172 yards rushing.

Clemson (8-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) rallied from 14-points down in the first half for its 14th straight win overall, an ACC-record setting 38th straight home victory, and maintained control of the ACC Atlantic Division as the league’s last unbeaten.

And it likely wouldn’t have happened without Klubnik’s steady hand in the final 20 minutes.

Uiagalelei had his worst game of the season with two interceptions — he had two in the first seven games — and a fumble that Syracuse (6-1, 3-1) returned for a 90-yard scoop and score as the Tigers fell behind 21-7.

Klubnik’s spark was immediate. He led a 15-play, 80-yard drive finished by Phil Mafah’s 1-yard bull rush.

After a Syracuse punt, Klubnik opened the next series with an 11-yard run before Shipley’s game winner to go up 22-21 that sent him into the stands with his own Lambeau Leap. The Tigers went for two as Klubnik escaped a defender in the backfield, rolled right and found Joseph Ngata for the conversion.

Klubnik punched the air and Death Valley erupted in a frenzy.

“Just excited to get my moment,” Klubnik said. “It was awesome — such a great environment today.”

Klubnik’s chance came because the Orange pressured Uiagalelei into mistakes. Safety Ja’Had Carter had Syracuse’s first interception, then picked up the loose ball Uiagalelei dropped and ran uncontested for a score.

When Uiagalelei threw his second pick on an off-target pass, Swinney made the change.

Clemson has the week off before heading to Notre Dame on Nov. 5.

Davidson beats Drake 48-14

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Luke Durkin threw two touchdown passes, Mark McCurdy and Bernard Turner Jr. had long scoring runs and Davidson pulled away in the second half to beat Drake 48-14 on Saturday.

McCurdy scored on a 48-yard run midway through the first quarter to give Davidson (6-2, 4-1 Pioneer Football League) a 7-0 lead. Ian Corwin answered for Drake (0-8, 0-5) with a 5-yard touchdown toss to Eli Stewart to forge a 7-7 tie.

The Wildcats took the lead for good in the second quarter on Durkin’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Maione and Turner’s 62-yard scoring run. Blake Ellingson connected with Trey Radocha for a 7-yard score late in the quarter to get the Bulldogs within 21-14 at halftime.

Durkin’s 9-yard touchdown pass to McCurdy was the only score of the third quarter.

Turner scored on a 3-yard run with 13:25 left in the game to push the lead to 35-14. Freshman backup quarterback Coulter Cleland followed with scoring strikes to Trey Messer and Christian Berry for 10 and 52 yards, respectively, on the first two collegiate passes of his career.

Durkin completed 6 of 8 passes for 89 yards for Davidson, while Cleland was 3-for-3 passing for 66 yards. Dylan Sparks carried 15 times for 80 of the Wildcats’ 355 yards on the ground.

Ellingson completed 9 of 15 passes for 103 yards with an interception for Drake. Corwin and Luke Bailey combined to complete 8 of 20 passes for 49 yards as the Bulldogs used three QBs and managed just 233 yards of offense.

The Citadel gets past Western Carolina 34-21

CULLOWHEE (AP) — Graeson Underwood passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third, Ricky Conway scored on a run and a reception and The Citadel raced past Western Carolina 34-21 on Saturday.

Underwood’s 1-yard plunge was the only score in the first quarter and in the second he connected with Conway for a 26-yard touchdown and Jay Graves-Billips for a 32-yarder as the Bulldogs (2-5, 2-3 Southern Conference) went up 24-0 at the half.

Conway’s 5-yard run capped a 16-play, 75-yard drive that chewed up the first 9:08 of the second half upped the lead 31-0.

Underwood was 4-of-7 passing for 82 yards and kept the ball 36 times for 129 rushing yards. The Bulldogs had 312 yards on the ground and had the ball more than 15 minutes longer than the Catamounts.

Cole Gonzales threw for two touchdowns for Western Carolina (3-5, 1-4).

Brosmer’s 3 TDs lead New Hampshire past Elon 40-22

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Max Brosmer passed for 220 yards and two touchdowns and added 49 yards on the ground with a score to help New Hampshire beat Elon 40-22 on Saturday.

Brosmer’s 42-yard rushing touchdown opened the scoring. Dylan Laube had one of three New Hampshire rushing touchdowns, breaking free from 77 yards out midway through the fourth for a 25-point lead. Laube carried 22 times for 147 yards, reaching 100 yards for the third time this season. Barry Kleinpeter had the other TD on the ground.

Joe Eichman made his team-leading third interception of the season, all coming in the last three games for New Hampshire (6-2, 5-0 Colonial Athletic Association).

Matthew McKay was 8 of 15 for 185 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Elon (5-3, 3-2). His 50-yard connection with Bryson Daughtry pulled Elon within 14-7.

Fowler leads NC A&T past Robert Morris 38-14

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Fowler threw four touchdown passes in the first half as North Carolina A&T rolled to a 30-0 lead and kept Robert Morris winless with a 38-14 win on Saturday.

Fowler connected with Zachary Leslie for 1- and 32-yard touchdowns in the first quarter. In the second, Fowler went 52 yards to Bhayshul Tuten and 34 to Sterling Berkhalter.

The Aggies (4-3, 2-0 Big South), who have won four straight, picked up 224 of their 484 yards in the second quarter when the Colonials (0-7, 0-3) had four total yards.

Fowler finished 19 of 30 for 297 yards. In addition to three catches for 118 yards, Tuten rushed 23 times for 139 yards. Leslie had seven catches for 118 yards and Berkhalter two for 37.

Anthony Chiccitt threw for a score and ran for another for Robert Morris, which finished with 69 yards passing and 212 total yards. Alijah Jackson ran for 111 yards.

