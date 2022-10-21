Rowan Wrestling Academy will host youth league

Staff report

Rowan Wrestling Academy in China Grove will be hosting a youth wrestling league for Rowan and surrounding counties.

The league is for wrestlers kindergarten through fifth grade and is for boys and girls.

The league will run alongside the local middle and high school wrestling seasons, making it a great option for K-5th graders to try wrestling in a “Rec League” format.

All teams will practice at Rowan Wrestling Academy. League teams will wrestle each other on Saturdays at a local middle or high school. The season will finish with a team playoff championship and an individual tournament.

Cost of registration is $150 for the season and additional siblings get 50 percent off.

Registration is available on our website at www.RowanWrestling.com. Click the “Youth League” tab.

In-person registration is available at Rowan Wrestling Academy Monday through Thursday from 5-8 pm. Registration is open now and closes Nov 11.