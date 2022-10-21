High school football: First win for South jayvees; Falcons 6-0 in SPC
Published 12:27 am Friday, October 21, 2022
Staff report
GRANITE QUARRY — Landon Deal threw three touchdown passes, as South Rowan got its first win of the season in junior varsity football.
The Raiders won 29-12 at East Rowan on Thursday.
Macon Fuller was on the receiving end of two of Deal’s TD passes. Tristian Littlejohn had one TD catch.
Bryson Frieze ran for a touchdown for the Raiders (1-7).
Dela and Frieze had 2-point conversions. Carter White kicked a PAT.
Bryan Velasquez had a forced fumble and Bryson Holmes had a fumble recovery.
James Ritchie made several key stops for the Raiders.
East is 0-8.
•••
CONCORD — Jaylin Neely had two rushing touchdowns and an interception to lead West Rowan’s 18-6 win over Concord in jayvee football on Thursday.
Brant Graham threw a touchdown pass to Kaden Feaster.
The Falcons (6-3) have won all of their South Piedmont Conference games.
•••
CONCORD — Carson lost 19-7 at Central Cabarrus on Thursday in SPC jayvee football.
Tristin Clawson scored for the Cougars (4-5), who didn’t capitalize on several opportunities and had a touchdown called back.
•••
LEXINGTON — North Rowan lost to Lexington 22-8 on Thursday in Central Carolina Conference jayvee football.
Jojo Tarver scored the touchdown for the Cavaliers (3-3).
Lexington fell to 3-6.
•••
MOORESVILLE — Kannapolis lost to Mooresville 21-0 on Thursday.
The Blue Devils (9-0) remained undefeated. The Wonders are 1-8.