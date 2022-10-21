High school football: First win for South jayvees; Falcons 6-0 in SPC

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — Landon Deal threw three touchdown passes, as South Rowan got its first win of the season in junior varsity football.

The Raiders won 29-12 at East Rowan on Thursday.

Macon Fuller was on the receiving end of two of Deal’s TD passes. Tristian Littlejohn had one TD catch.

Bryson Frieze ran for a touchdown for the Raiders (1-7).

Dela and Frieze had 2-point conversions. Carter White kicked a PAT.

Bryan Velasquez had a forced fumble and Bryson Holmes had a fumble recovery.

James Ritchie made several key stops for the Raiders.

East is 0-8.

•••

CONCORD — Jaylin Neely had two rushing touchdowns and an interception to lead West Rowan’s 18-6 win over Concord in jayvee football on Thursday.

Brant Graham threw a touchdown pass to Kaden Feaster.

The Falcons (6-3) have won all of their South Piedmont Conference games.

•••

CONCORD — Carson lost 19-7 at Central Cabarrus on Thursday in SPC jayvee football.

Tristin Clawson scored for the Cougars (4-5), who didn’t capitalize on several opportunities and had a touchdown called back.

•••

LEXINGTON — North Rowan lost to Lexington 22-8 on Thursday in Central Carolina Conference jayvee football.

Jojo Tarver scored the touchdown for the Cavaliers (3-3).

Lexington fell to 3-6.

•••

MOORESVILLE — Kannapolis lost to Mooresville 21-0 on Thursday.

The Blue Devils (9-0) remained undefeated. The Wonders are 1-8.