East Rowan claims 37-20 victory over South for first win of season

LANDIS — It’s never too late to make a good impression.

That’s exactly what East Rowan’s football team did Friday night, when the Mustangs bumped off host South Rowan 37-20 and tasted victory for the first time this season.

East (1-8, 1-4 SPC) collected 21 first downs, racked up 405 yards total offense and prevailed for the first time since Week 10 a year ago.

“It’s always worth it,” said sixth-year East head coach John Fitz. “Winning is what this job is symbolized by. If you win, you’re good. If you don’t, you’re supposedly not very good. But this is a good football team. I don’t care what the record is. They have never given up in a game this year and they fought their tails off tonight.”

East was paced by linebacker-turned-running back Blake Hill, a rugged senior who rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns. Junior quarterback Gavin Walker completed 15 of 22 passes for 170 yards and threw a 28-yard TD pass Evan Porter that gave the Mustangs a 9-0 lead midway through the opening quarter. Porter and AJ Goodman each made six catches. Sophomore corner back Jaden Reid had an interception and recovered a fumble, while McCall Henderson pounced on a pair of fumbles.

South (1-8, 0-5 SPC) suffered its eighth straight loss despite several bright spots. Sophomore quarterback Brooks Overcash passed for 236 yards and fired touchdowns to Bronson Hunt (3 receptions, 88 yards) and Dalton Young (7 for 87). On defense, juniors Jamie Klassette and Zion Jackson each had a fumble recovery and an interception.

Both teams close their seasons with league games against county opponents next Friday. East visits West Rowan and South goes to Carson.

