Community members turn out to meet superintendent

SALISBURY — Rowan-Salisbury Schools held a meet and greet event with the new superintendent, Dr. Kelly Withers, at the Bell Tower Green on Thursday.

The event was for the community, staff and families to get to know Withers, who was chosen for the second time as the RSS Principal of the Year in 2018. Her work on data-informed instruction and innovation has been featured in EdNC and her efforts to build a collaborative, innovative culture while at South Rowan High School was most recently highlighted in “Spirit Work and the Science of Collaboration” by Michael Fullan and Mark Edwards (2022).

“My educational passion is rooted in my ‘why’ — the students I serve. I am dedicated to creating opportunities for students that engage them and prepare them for the pursuit of their productive passions,” Withers said.

She and her husband, Lee, have three children: a son, Carson, a sophomore at UNC-Chapel Hill; and twin daughters, Cailynn and Campbell, who are freshmen at South Rowan High School.

Other similar upcoming events are:

East Rowan Community, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 4-6 p.m. – Old Stone House, 770 Old Stone House Road

South Rowan Community, Thursday, Oct. 27, 4-6 p.m. – Town of China Grove Community Memorial Building, 412 S. Myrtle Ave., China Grove

West Rowan Community, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 4-6 p.m. – Patterson Farms, 10390 Caldwell Road, Mt. Ulla

North Rowan Community, Monday, Nov. 7, 4-6 p.m. – Konnected Entertainment and Wellness Center, 1625 N. US Highway 29, Salisbury

Southeast Rowan Community, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 4-6 p.m. – China Grove Roller Mill, 308 N Main St, China Grove