Salisbury-Rowan Choral Society Ensemble to perform this weekend

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Salisbury-Rowan Choral Society Ensemble will be performing Saturday evening and again Sunday afternoon.

The group will present an evening program of sacred music on Saturday evening, Oct. 22, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 7 p.m. A second performance will be offered Sunday afternoon, Oct. 23, at Milford Hills United Methodist Church at 4 p.m.

Under the direction of Hunter Safrit, the Choral Society looks forward to returning to its regular rehearsal schedule and concert season. If interested in joining this group for the spring season, go to www. salisburyrowanchoir.com for more information.

Come and enjoy a relaxing concert of familiar hymns and sacred selections.

The previously announced jazz program has been moved to the spring concert season.