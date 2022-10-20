Guitarist Richard Smith in concert Friday night

SALISBURY — Guitarist Richard Smith will be performing Friday night at Shug’s, Brooklyn South Square, 209 S. Lee Street. The concert starts at 9 p.m. and admission is $10.

Smith was mentored by the late, legendary guitarist Chet Atkins, playing together with him on a London stage at young age of 11. Smith later won the prestigious National Fingerstyle Guitar Championship in 2001. He has traveled all over the U.S. and world, playing with legendary guitar players such as Tommy Emmanuel. His latest solo album is “One Man Roadshow” and he has a duet album “Collaborations Volume One” with Emmanuel.