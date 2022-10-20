Guitarist Richard Smith in concert Friday night

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 20, 2022

By Post Lifestyles

Richard Smith — submitted photo

SALISBURY — Guitarist Richard Smith will be performing Friday night at Shug’s, Brooklyn South Square, 209 S. Lee Street. The concert starts at 9 p.m. and admission is $10.

Smith was mentored by the late, legendary guitarist Chet Atkins, playing together with him on a London stage at young age of 11. Smith later won the prestigious National Fingerstyle Guitar Championship in 2001. He has traveled all over the U.S. and world, playing with legendary guitar players such as  Tommy Emmanuel. His latest solo album is “One Man Roadshow” and he has a duet album “Collaborations Volume One” with Emmanuel.

 
Read more at www.richardsmithmusic.com. Shug’s has a Facebook event page where you can RSVP or get advance tickets: www.facebook.com/events/s/national-fingerstyle-guitar-ch/540552354493245.

Comments

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post

More Lifestyle

Boyden High graduate Emmette Thompson to speak Sunday at St. John’s Lutheran Church

Registration open for Kannapolis 5K

Second show of Old Courthouse Theatre’s 47th season on for this weekend in Concord

Hurley Park holds annual Monarch butterfly release

Print Article