Break-ins discovered at First Methodist Church

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 20, 2022

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — Police say what was initially thought to be a minor burglary from First United Methodist Church on  South Church Street on Monday turned out to be a little more involved.

When office staff entered the church Monday, they noticed a broken window and several items were missing, including radios, a Bluetooth speaker and microwave.

Upon review of the facility’s security cameras, a secondary break-in was also captured. The total estimated loss from the burglaries was $160 and police are continuing their investigation.

 

