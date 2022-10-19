Fab-Con to open new plant in Salisbury

SALISBURY – Fab-Con Machinery Development Corporation (Fab-Con), will locate a new manufacturing facility in Salisbury, according to the Rowan Economic Development Commission and Governor Roy Cooper.

Fab-Con plans to create 29 jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $6.85 million in equipment and improvements to its new facility at 110 Thermoid Way.

Founded in 1966, Fab-Con is a well-known manufacturer of equipment for the knit goods industry. Headquartered in Port Washington, New York, the company’s commitment to creating innovative and affordable equipment has made it a major global force in the knit industry. Fab-Con has installed over 1,700 pieces of equipment in 20 countries.

“We are pleased to announce our relocation to North Carolina, and we look forward to benefitting from the strong workforce and availability of trained machinists and fabricators in Rowan County,” said Chris Snyder, vice president of Fab-Con. “By relocating to North Carolina, Fab-Con will be more competitively positioned to design, build and export machinery at lower cost to support a large number of knit apparel manufacturing companies domestically and internationally that supply garments to the U.S.”

The company was awarded an “Economic Development Investment Grant” from the City of Salisbury to help facilitate its relocation.

“Salisbury has a long and proud manufacturing history, and we are thrilled that Fab-Con recognizes the advantages our city offers,” said Mayor Karen Alexander. “Their investment will breathe new life into a vacant industrial building and create new employment opportunities for our citizens. We welcome Fab-Con to Salisbury and wish them great success.” The Salisbury City Council also agreed to apply to the State of North Carolina for a $50,000 grant from the One North Carolina Fund on behalf of Fab-Con.

Additional funding and support for the project was provided by the Rowan County Board of Commissioners, who awarded a grant to the company utilizing its economic development funds.

“Fab-Con’s investment will help diversify and strengthen Rowan County’s rapidly growing manufacturing industry,” said Chairman Greg Edds. “Economic development is a team sport, and today’s announcement would not be possible if it were not for the collaboration between Rowan County, the city of Salisbury, the Rowan EDC, EDPNC, and all our state partners. Everyone’s hard work over the past few months helped secure this project win for our community.”

Earlier today, Cooper announced that the One North Carolina Fund grant has been approved.

“Fab-Con Machinery’s decision to create a home in Rowan County validates our reputation as the best state to do business,” said Cooper. “When woven together, our state’s skilled workforce, quality of life and textile supply chain create a foundation of success for global manufacturers like this.”

Rowan EDC President Rod Crider expressed his gratitude for the company’s investment: “We are pleased that Fab-Con has chosen Salisbury for their new facility. It demonstrates the city’s competitiveness for new investment and is a testament to their commitment to increasing prosperity for their citizens. We are thankful to Fab-Con and look forward to their growth in our community.”

Other essential partners in the project include the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, the North Carolina General Assembly, Rural Infrastructure Authority, North Carolina Community College System, and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.