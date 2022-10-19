Area sports: Two Rowan golfers qualify for state

From staff reports

LENOIR — It was a tough Tuesday morning for golfers at Lenoir’s Cedar Rock Country Club, but East Rowan’s Hannah Waddell and South Rowan’s Kassidy Sechler were able to qualify as individuals for next week’s 3A State Championships.

“Cold, windy, brisk and blustery day,” said East Rowan coach Tinsley Merrell. “And a lot more golf shots than we wanted.”

Waddell shot 95 to advance.

Teammates Addison Queen (105), Emma Cornelison (116) and Kaley Pfister (116) ended their seasons.

“Challenging golf course and tough conditions, but Hannah was able to dig down and fight through it,” Merrell said. “Qualifying for the state comes down to one day, and it wasn’t our best day, but we’ve had a great season. It’s been a fun run. Now we’ll cheer for Hannah in the state.”

East was fourth in the team standings.

Hibriten, South Point and East Lincoln were the top three and advanced as teams to the 3A State Championships.

The cutoff for individuals advancing to the state was 104.

South’s Sechler and Lake Norman Charter’s Ava Palmer narrowly got in.

•••

Mooresville’s Cailynn Winford shot 68 for third place in the 4A West Regional and advanced to the 4A State Championships as an individual.

A.L. Brown’s Vanessa Wightman shot 94 in the 4A West Regional.

Davie’s Emerson Vanzant shot 88 in the 4A Central Regional.

HS cross country

East Davidson’s girls and South Davidson’s boys ruled the 1A/2A Central Carolina Conference Cross Country Championships on Tuesday at Denton Farm Park.

East Davidson’s girls finished 1-2-3-4-6 and were led by Fatima Cepeda’s 19:48 clocking.

Salisbury’s Christyonna Lewis was 12th. Kyla Bryant was 15th.

Ethan Byerly ran 16:49 for South Davidson and led individuals. The Wildcats had the top three finishers.

Salisbury’s Wyatt Goodnight was 16th. Abul Eliwa was 17th.

HS volleyball

East Rowan won 3-2 against Carson in a semifinal game in the South Piedmont Conference played at West Rowan.

East rolled in the first two sets, 25-15 and 25-14, but the Cougars came back to win the next two, 25-22 and 25-19.

Dani Steelman led East to a 15-4 victory in the fifth set.

Leah Hinceman had 28 kills for the Mustangs.

Anasty Faavesi had five kills and five aces. Steelman had 12 kills, three blocks and two aces.

Cameron Ostle had eight kills and two blocks. Alli Corl had two blocks and two kills.

Riley Hill and Peyton Whicker led the Mustangs in digs, while Hallie Cox had two kills and a big assists night.

•••

West Rowan swept Lake Norman Charter in the other SPC semifinal.

Emma Clarke had 12 kills, 11 digs and two blocks. Anna Grace Blackledge had eight kills, six blocks and dix digs. Madelyn VonCanon had seven kills, eight digs, and two aces. Maia Gaeta had seven kills. Sophia Blackledge had five kills and a lot of solid play. Ashlee Ennis had 25 assists, four kills, and seven digs. Brooke Kennerly had eight digs.

The tournament championship game is at West tonight at 6 p.m.

•••

Second-seeded East Davidson swept third-seeded Salisbury in a Central Carolina Conference semifinal.