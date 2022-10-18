Kannapolis Fire Truck Parade, Kid’s Costume Contest is the perfect family gathering

By Brad Dountz

brad.dountz@salisburypost.com

KANNAPOLIS — There was fun for all ages on Friday night as the Kannapolis Fire Truck Parade and the Kid’s Costume Contest helped kick off the fall festivities for this year. Countless kids were dressed up in costumes to see nearly 25 fire trucks with sirens blaring roll down in front of City Hall. Once that was over, the costume contest began where prizes were handed out for the Most Original, Most Similar to Kannapolis Fire Department and Chief’s Choice Award.

The fire department also sponsored a food drive to help Cooperative Christian Ministry, an organization that helps feed families in need in Cabarrus County and Kannapolis.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the community to come and see what’s going on in downtown Kannapolis,” said Jamie Richardson, the community engagement manager for Cooperative Christian Ministry. “Hopefully for us, for CCM, it’s an awareness that we’re here and our help is available for anybody who needs it.”

Firefighters were there to accept donations and to “stuff the fire truck” with non-perishable items that will be given to the CCM food pantry to be distributed through out the following week. This event doesn’t just help the fire department deliver food to those who need it, but to interact with the community in a way that doesn’t have to do with an actual fire.

“It allows all of our community partners and our citizens to come in and ask questions and see what we do and meet firefighters one-on-one,” Kannapolis Fire Department Fire Chief Tracy Winecoff said. “Which is really important for us, for them to get to see us when it’s not an emergency or when it’s not a situation where they’re having a really bad day.”

Atrium Health Ballpark was the site where local businesses set up stands to sell fall trinkets, food, drinks and have games to play. A pumpkin patch was placed all across the stadium’s outfield for people to pick one and take home. At the end of the day, for families looking for something fun to do, the parade and costume contest knocked it out of the park.

“It’s great for kids, it’s great for Kannapolis. I love seeing Kannapolis grow like this,” Pat Stack said.