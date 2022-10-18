Chamber to host developers of Empire Hotel Thursday at Power in Partnership breakfast

The Empire Hotel Developers will speak at the Power In Partnership breakfast on Thursday, Oct. 20, 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Road). Josh Barnhardt and Brett Krueger will present the latest plans for the much-anticipated Empire Hotel re-development in Downtown Salisbury.

Brett Krueger has over 25 years of experience in construction and development from residential and commercial Krueger has the direct experience in overseeing teams to produce residential and commercial projects. Being a second-generation builder and having an early strong real estate sales background gave him the experience to form his own company, Corinthian Development. He excelled as one of the top builders and developers in his market producing over $70 million in homes and developments. With over a dozen developments, Krueger has directly developed properties from Charlotte, Lake Norman and Banner Elk.

In 2011 while the residential market was still sluggish, Krueger joined MRK Investments as vice president of operations. Here he would lead the acquisition, conceptualization, finance, acquisition, sales, rental, approvals and management of over $150 million in transactions in five states. As a real estate developer, he possesses the rare ability to artistically conceptualize as well as manage budgets and people. His management has resulted in projects being nationally recognized for design while meeting financial forecast and projections. Most notably, the Ivey’s Hotel in Charlotte and the Windsor Hotel in Asheville. Both hotels were No. 1 ranked and five-star rated in their markets on Tripadvisor.com.

Josh Barnhardt was raised in Salisbury, where he developed a fascination with history and old buildings. Coming from a family of entrepreneurs and construction trades, he learned the value of hard work at a young age. After living in historic neighborhoods in New York City, Charleston and Charlotte, Barnhardt has a passion for creating distinctive downtown living spaces. His 20-year career has included international technology consulting with IBM, growing a London-based startup, and leadership positions with Bank of America and Wells Fargo before founding Iron Horse Development. He has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from UNC Chapel Hill.

Other PIP speakers include top North Carolina elected officials and business leaders. The dates for the 2022-23 season are: Oct. 20; Nov. 17; Dec. 19; Jan. 19; Feb. 16; March 16; April 20; and, May 18. The chamber’s popular Power Card will once again be offered for those who would like to take advantage of the PIP frequent attender program. Power Card holders receive a discounted price for the series and do not have to make a reservation each month.

The chamber’s breakfast series averaged over 120 attendees each month during its last nine seasons. Sponsors will have the exclusive marketing rights to the banquet room and provide a five-minute sponsor profile on their company. Partner agencies will share updates with the local business leaders and address issues of concern for the entire region. The Leadership Rowan Class will start their day at the breakfast and then venture out for each day’s session focused on a different aspect of the community.

If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 18, by 5 p.m. The cost is $20 for members and $40 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program. Contact the chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com.