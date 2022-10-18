Blotter for Oct. 18

In Salisbury Police reports

• Police investigated a report of a larceny from a motor vehicle on Henry Laurens Circle that occurred between 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and 6:30 a.m. Oct. 14. Total estimated loss was $41.

• A bicycle was reported stolen from a property on South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue between 8 and 8:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Total estimated loss is $400.

• Police investigated a theft of a bicycle from West Jake Alexander Boulevard about 1:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Total estimated loss was $750.

• A report of property damage on Drake Lane was reported between 8 p.m. Oct. 10 and 4 p.m. Oct. 14.

• A theft from property on Mainsail Road was reported to have occurred between 12:30 p.m. Oct. 8 and 4:17 p.m. Oct. 15. Total estimated loss was $175.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Hamilton Drive was reported to have occurred between 8:30 p.m. Oct. 15 and 9:38 a.m. Oct. 16.