Arrest made in Saturday’s shooting, additional suspect sought

SALISBURY — Police have charged 21-year-old Talib Latrelle Kelly with first-degree attempted murder, discharging a firearm on educational property, and possession of a gun by a convicted felon in connection with a shooting that occurred at Livingstone College Saturday night. Kelly is not a student at the college.

Currently police are looking for an additional suspect or suspects, but did say they do not believe there is any danger or threat to either students or the community at large and that none of the possible suspects are students. They asked that anyone with information, including video, contact the police department on social media or by calling or emailing the department, “even anonymously, if that is the way they feel the most comfortable,” said Captain P.J. Smith.

At a joint press conference with Salisbury police, Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony Davis and Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander, it was reiterated that the city and the college believe the safety of residents and college students, staff and visitors remains the priority.

Although full details of the event are still not clear, Kelly was one of three people who suffered a gunshot wound in a shooting that broke out during an Asian Doll concert in the horseshoe area of the campus. The concert was the culmination of a week’s worth of homecoming activities.

According to Smith, the shooting was preceded by an altercation, though because the investigation is still ongoing, he could not release more details. He did say that in addition to Kelly, another male suffered a gunshot wound and both men were taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte. It was later determined a woman suffered a graze wound but it was unclear if she accepted the offer of medical treatment. Smith said she “already had a bandaid on her neck,” and had approached officers after their investigation had begun.

Kelly remains under medical care and under police guard at the hospital.

It was initially reported that at least two students were injured in the effort to flee the shooting, but Tuesday, Davis said privacy restrictions prohibit him from providing update on their conditions. Smith said no one injured in Saturday’s event had life-threatening injuries.

Kelly has a criminal history with both Salisbury police and Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, who arrested him as recently as Aug. 27 on charges of possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

According to information provided by RCSO, that department joined with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety and the United States Marshal’s Service to conduct an operation targeting the residences of known and validated gang members on active probation. One of the locations searched was 345 South Oakhurst Drive, Salisbury, where Kelly was living. Evidence was discovered during a probation search that led the sheriff’s office to obtain a full search warrant for the residence. During that search, investigators found a .9-MM “Ghost Gun,” with a full-auto switch on the back slide of the gun, allowing it to function as fully automatic, along with an AR-15 rifle.

Deputies said they also found a Chevrolet Impala in the backyard of the home that had numerous bullet holes in the driver’s side window and frame. The bullet holes appeared recent, according to investigators.

On Aug. 25, the sheriff’s office obtained warrants for Kelly’s arrest, charging him with possession of a weapon of mass destruction. On Aug. 27, Kelly was arrested and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

In 2018, Kelly, who was then 17, was arrested and charged with felony involuntary manslaughter in the Thanksgiving day shooting death of Tyjuan Gibson, 19. Kelly apparently had a handgun while at the gathering and the gun “went off” according to reports. Kelly and another teenager drove Gibson to the hospital and dropped him off. Gibson died at the hospital.

Kelly was convicted in 2020 of involuntary manslaughter given 30 months of probation for the charges.

Despite noting that those involved in the shooting had “violated our sacred space” without concern for those on the campus, Davis made a point to say the college, though clearly rocked by the incident, is not shutting itself off.

“We are not closing the gates,” he said. “The welcome shingle will still be hanging out. We are resilient, resolved,” he said. He noted that students leave behind sometimes difficult lives to come to Livingstone College, to make new and successful lives for themselves, and he does not want that to change, and is distressed that this kind of violence was brought onto the campus.

Counselors were available Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. to students, alumni and anyone attending the concert who felt in need of assistance.

Davis said on Sunday that he hoped the community would rally around the college just as it did for Catawba College when a shooting happened on that campus during a Christmas sports tournament last December, and today he said he has been more than pleased to see the support the college has received, from the city, the police department and the surrounding community.

The full press conference can be viewed on the Salisbury Post Facebook page here.