Area Sports: Salisbury girls seeded No. 1 in tennis playoffs

From staff reports

Salisbury’s girls are the No. 1 seed for the 2A dual tennis team state playoffs.

The Hornets (15-0) will be home against 16th-seeded R-S Central (7-4) on Wednesday.

Carson (12-2) is seeded 10th for the 3A playoffs and will travel to CATA for a first-round match.

Gray Stone got the No. 3 seed for the 1A playoffs.

HS girls golf

Regional golf takes place today.

It will be an early start at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir for the four East Rowan girls and the three South Rowan girls who qualified for the 3A West Regional.

East’s Hannah Waddell (No. 1 tee) and South’s Kassidy Sechler (No. 10) will get things started at 9:30 a.m.

East and South will be trying to qualify as teams for next week’s state tournament, but players also have a chance to qualify as individuals.

•••

North Rowan’s Azaria Elder and Salisbury’s Kendall Colwell and Courtney Williams will be trying to qualify for the state event as individuals.

They’ll be at Stonebridge in Monroe in the 1A/2A Central Regional.

HS boys soccer

Salisbury pulled out a 2-1 Central Carolina Conference match at Lexington.

It was a vital win for the Hornets (11-7, 7-4) as far as getting into the 2A state playoffs.

Steven Zepeda converted unassisted in the first half to open the scoring.

Salisbury bombarded Lexington’s goal with opportunity after opportunity in the opening 10 minutes, but couldn’t break through.

Lexington equalized on its only shot in the first half, a penalty kick, with 18.6 seconds left to level the match.

Freshman Abdul Eliwa scored the match winner on an assist from David Austin.

Lexington had five field player saves and Salisbury hit the frame three times.

Next up for the Hornets is a non-conference match vs. Randleman on Thursday night at Ludwig Stadium at 6 p.m.

•••

South Rowan won 2-0 at second-place Central Cabarrus to continue its surge in the South Piedmont Conference standings.

•••

Jose Hernandez made five saves as West Rowan shut out Northwest Cabarrus 1-0 in SPC action.

Gio Romero scored the goal. Adrian Aragon had the assist.

•••

Carson lost 7-1 to league-leading Concord.

HS volleyball

Salisbury defeated North Rowan 25-10, 25-10 and 25-17 in first round of the Central Carolina Conference Tournament.

Ashley Yang had 25 assists, six digs and three aces for the third-seeded Hornets.

Ava Morris had eight digs, six kills and five aces. Brooke Cunningham had 12 kills and six digs. Dayami Acevedo had six kills. Katie Peeler had five digs. Sheenya Daugherty had eight digs and three aces.

The Hornets play at second-seeded East Davidson in tonight’s semifinals.

•••

In the South Piedmont Conference, fourth-seeded South Rowan lost to fifth-seeded Lake Norman Charter in a first-round match played at Carson on Monday.

The Knights won 25-17, 25-13, 21-25 and 25-12.

South (15-7) got 11 assists, eight digs and six kills from Leah Rymer. Laney Beaver had 16 assists and 10 digs; Meredith Faw had nine kills and 12 digs. Campbell Withers had 12 digs. Avery Welch had six kills.

South appears certain to make the state playoffs.

Third-seeded Carson advanced with a win over sixth-seeded Central Cabarrus.

Carson will play second-seeded East Rowan this afternoon at West Rowan at 4:30 p.m. in a semifinal. West will take on Lake Norman Charter in the later semifinal.

HS basketball

Salisbury’s heavily recruited junior Juke Harris visited Tennessee over the weekend, a good time to be in Knoxville. It was a festive atmosphere for the Vols’ football win over Alabama.

West Rowan junior Emma Clarke, who recently committed to Tennessee for softball, was also in Knoxville with her family for the fun.

College golf

Graduate student Nick Lyerly (East Rowan) fired a final round 6-under 66 that propelled him into a tie for second place in the Wolfpack Intercollegiate hosted by North Carolina State.

Lyerly made an eagle in the event and birdied some of the tougher holes on the Lonnie Poole Golf Course.

Local golf

The McCanless Couples played a Captain’s Choice.

The first-place team was Crystal Clement, Larry Clifton and Ralph & Pam Carver.

In second place was the team of Camden Show, Clarence Hobart and Lynn & Steve Massingo.

Ralph Carver had the Longest Putt.

College cross country

Pfeiffer competed at the High Point University VertCross Invitational at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.

Madison Lowery (South Rowan) paced the Falcons, posting a 14th-place finish out of 78 runners on the 6K course. Lowery ran 22:42.

Trent Rivers (South Rowan) ran a 30:51 8K for the Pfeiffer men.