School bus involved in minor accident, no injuries

Published 6:23 pm Monday, October 17, 2022

By Elisabeth Strillacci

SALISBURY — At about 7 a.m. today a vehicle apparently ran a stop sign on Long Ferry road near I-85, hitting a school bus.

The bus was carrying 15 students from Hanford Dole Elementary school, and according to Interim Senior Marketing and Communications Officer Jeanie McDowell, all students were checked out at the scene by emergency responders. No injuries were found and the students were all taken to school on another bus.

“We take the safety of our students very seriously, and we are thankful that no students were injured in this incident,” said Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelly Withers.

 

