Rowan County United Way reaches 43 percent of campaign goal

By Elizabeth Cook

For the Salisbury Post

This fall’s United Way campaign has reached 43.6 percent of its goal, raising nearly $600,000 in gifts and pledges so far, Micah Ennis announced Wednesday.

Ennis, campaign chair, was speaking at the second report meeting, held at Team Chevrolet. The campaign has raised $599,694 toward its goal of $1,375,000.

Jessica Garner of New York Air Brake described how her company has helped the total grow. New York Air Brake held employee meetings and offered incentives for turning in pledges, so far raising about $12,000.

The giving goes both ways, Garner said. She has directed employees to local agencies and to NC 211 to get help in times of need. NC 211 is a health and human services information and referral service administered by United Way of North Carolina and supported by local units, including Rowan County United Way.

“They not only help my current employees,” Garner said. “They’re going to help my future employees.”

Three more names were drawn to be in the running for $25,000 toward a new vehicle: Jane Mills, retired; Amanda Ward, of Rowan-Salisbury Schools, and Terry Stokes.

People who give $78 or more to the campaign are included in the drawing. Four local car dealers — Team Auto Group, Gerry Wood Auto Group, Cloninger Ford Toyota and Ben Mynatt Nissan — are supporting the incentive.

From the names drawn at each report meeting, a final name will be drawn at the campaign’s November finale.

Campaign Cabinet volunteers gave updates on how giving is going in their divisions:

• President’s Division: 23.7 percent, $53,870.

• Chairman’s Division: 33.9 percent, $53,601.

• Industrial 1: 33.3 percent, $24,268.

• Industrial 2: 47.5 percent, $17,751.

• Nonprofits: 50.3 percent, $17,589.

• Commercial 1: 31.4 percent, $15,509.

• Commercial 2: 49.7 percent, $29,649.

• Commercial 3: 45.3 percent, $22,101.

• Public Employees: 73.1 percent, $75,838.

• Education: 55.3 percent, $82,336.

• Community Business, 48.8 percent, $7,803.

• Professionals, 44.4 percent, $46,633.

• Special Gifts, 50.5 percent, $103,614.

• Miscellaneous, 45.6 percent, $49,130.

David Post reported that 75 people from the various divisions have given at the Leadership Level. They account for $217,410 of the nearly $600,000 raised so far. Ennis thanked volunteers, staff and supporters for their energy and compassion.

In 2021, some 71,780 individuals were served by 19 programs funded by Rowan County United Way, and NC 211 made 1,750 referrals to health and human service agencies here.

For more information about this year’s United Way campaign or to make a donation, call 704-633-1802 or go to www.rowanunitedway.org.